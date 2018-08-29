My Size Partners With Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) to Provide Innovative Measurement Solutions for Students

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ : MYSZ ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today it is partnering with the Fashion Institute of Technology ("FIT"), an internationally recognized college for design, fashion, art, communications, and business in New York City, to provide its innovative mobile measurement solutions to students.

Professor Deborah Beard, Chair of Technical Design " We are very excited to enter into this partnership with My Size and to bring innovative technologies like MySizeID™ and Qsize to our fashion students".

Per the agreement, My Size will grant access to its Qsize and MySizeID™ apps for use within the institution's fashion curriculum. Students will use Qsize to measure garments throughout the quality control process, measure body sizes with MySizeID™, and build a sizing chart to sync measurements with through the technology's platform. Professor Deborah Beard, Chair of Technical Design, creates programs to fit the fashion industry's technical design requirements and will be presenting this app to her students this fall with the My Size tech designers.

"We are very excited to enter into this partnership with My Size and to bring innovative technologies like MySizeID™ and Qsize to our fashion students. These solutions will provide our students a hands-on opportunity to utilize technology that is making a difference within the apparel space today," said Steven Frumkin, Dean, Jay and Patter Baker School of Business and Technology, Fashion Institute of Technology. "These technologies will also enable us to reinforce solutions to several key issues in fashion today. Qsize will showcase sustainability, and provide our students with tools to ensure the quality control process, while MySizeID™ will teach the importance of a more inclusive apparel product and further highlight how the industry can improve to ensure a great experience for everyone. We can't wait to get started."

As one of New York City's premier public institutions and part of SUNY (State University of New York), FIT is known for rigorous, unique, and adaptable academic programming and experiential learning opportunities with a broader ethos to educate students to embrace inclusiveness, commit to sustainability, and engage with the community. FIT is also known to develop innovative design and strategic business solutions that are aimed to upend the status quo for adopting groundbreaking technologies in its teachings, making it an ideal partner for My Size and its mobile measurement solutions.

"We look forward to working with a prestigious institution such as FIT, and to getting our technology into the hands of the next generation of great apparel designers," said My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon. "This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for My Size to further showcase the value of our technology – specifically its use within the production process of apparel – while also giving back and providing an educational tool to the talented FIT students. We are excited to work with FIT and to see the great work between the students and My Size."

The MySizeId™ app is a turnkey solution that helps any merchant's customers choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size. Once launched on any given e-commerce platform, store owners will be able to add the MySizeId™ app to their storefronts through a simple integration and provide their shoppers with a more personalized experience.

MySizeId™ can increase the sales of apparel retailers by reducing or even eliminating their customers' uncertainties regarding size and fit. Based on My Size's estimates, the MySizeId™ app can increase average order values by approximately 20%. MySizeId™ also addresses the industry's $62 billion return problem by reducing return rates by approximately 30%. Furthermore, MySizeId™ enhances the customer experience, leading to greater brand loyalty.

About FIT



The Fashion Institute of Technology, a part of the State University of New York, has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology for more than 70 years. With a curriculum that provides a singular blend of hands-on, practical experience, classroom study, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, FIT offers a wide range of outstanding programs that are affordable and relevant to today's rapidly changing industries. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the global marketplace. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Amsale Aberra, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, John Bartlett, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Norma Kamali, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; Nina Garcia, editor in chief, Elle; Essie Weingarten, founder of Essie Cosmetics; and Joe Zee, fashion stylist, journalist, producer, and businessman.

About My Size, Inc.



My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ : MYSZ ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website www.mysizeid.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how the MySizeID™ retail app works.

Please click here for a demonstration of the SizeUp™ "measurement from the air" smart measuring tape.

Please click here for a demonstration of how the BoxSizeID™ app works.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

