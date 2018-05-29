My Size Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Foundational Measurement Technology Patent

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (the "Company" or "MySize") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its patent application titled, "Method and System for Measuring a Path Length Using a Handheld Electronic Device". The patent is expected to issue in the coming weeks.

This patent marks the second issued to My Size in the U.S. The Company's technology is now protected by four issued patents in Japan, Russia, and the U.S. Additional patents are pending and more patent applications are in process.

The allowed patent covers the methods and systems for measuring a path length using a handheld electronic device and addresses the foundational technology that is the basis for My Size's measurement apps. The patent directly addresses all of My Size's vertical-specific applications and branded apps.

"My Size is an innovation engine for measurement technologies that we believe will fundamentally transform and enhance business in our targeted vertical markets including the shipping and courier business, retail apparel, and the do-it-yourself (DIY) market," said My Size CEO Ronen Luzon. "The U.S. is one of the largest geographic markets for our measurement technology and we are deploying significant marketing and sales efforts in this market. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's allowance of this patent supports our sales strategies and validates the uniqueness of our innovations."

My Size offers solutions critical to eliminating the sizing and measurement issues impacting several burgeoning markets, including the retail, parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself ("DIY") home improvement market, seamlessly embedding the core technology behind the Company's MySizeID, TrueSize™, SizeUp™ and BoxSizeID™ applications into any company's existing or white label mobile app. The technology provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile phone. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending algorithms utilize a smartphone's sensors, combined with anthropometric data, to accurately measure everything from everyday objects to body measurements.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website.www.mysizeid.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

