My Size to Exhibit and Release New Features for MySizeID at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting and showcasing its innovative measurement technology at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2020: Retail's Big Show on January 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. NRF 2020: Retail Big Show is the world's largest retail conference and expo with more than 38,000 industry professionals and 16,000 global retailers in attendance.

My Size will be located at booth #6172 and will be demonstrating how its MySizeID turnkey solution can help retail companies to reduce costs and enhance shopper experience by providing a more efficient sizing solution for consumers. MySizeID is a size-recommendation tool based on shoppers' personal body measurements, taken with their smartphone sensors without using the camera. My Size will be releasing two new features for MySizeID at NRF 2020. It will also showcase the BoxSize application which is a sensor-based measurement solution for the package delivery market. It uses My Size's patented technology to help courier companies increase efficiency by giving their employees a quick and easy tool to measure packages, calculate rates, schedule deliveries and more.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "We are very excited to showcase our measurement technology at NRF 2020, the world's largest retail conference. We will be featuring the latest innovations within our MySizeID application. MySizeID was designed to improve retailers' revenues, lower their operating costs, while improving the consumer's shopping experience. We look forward to presenting our measurement technology to thousands of retailers that will be attending the conference."

For more information and to schedule a demo please email contact@mysizeid.com.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

