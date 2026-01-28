Percentil a subsidiary of MySize Expands Second-Hand Fashion Distribution Across Europe Through Amazon Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), a global fashion technology company focused on data-driven commerce platforms, today announced that its circular fashion subsidiary, Percentil, has expanded the distribution of second-hand fashion items in Europe through Amazon's marketplace, starting with Spain.

The collaboration is already live, with curated second-hand apparel, footwear, and accessories currently listed on Amazon Spain and inventory volumes increasing gradually. By leveraging Amazon's marketplace, Percentil gains access to a broad base of European consumers while retaining full operational control over sourcing, quality standards, pricing, and inventory selection.

The European second-hand apparel market is estimated to represent a €30–40 billion opportunity[1] and continues to grow faster than the primary apparel market[2], driven by increasing consumer adoption of circular fashion and online marketplaces. Spain represents an attractive entry point for this expansion, with Amazon used annually by more than 90% of Spanish online shoppers[3].

"This initiative allows us to expand demand efficiently while remaining disciplined on capital and operations," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize Inc. "Amazon provides incremental reach and liquidity for selected inventory, while Percentil continues to prioritize its proprietary marketplace as its core strategic channel."

At launch, Percentil has more than 100,000 authenticated and processed second-hand items available within its existing infrastructure that can be selectively allocated to Amazon. The company has processed over 12 million items historically and managed inventory from more than 70,000 fashion brands, enabling flexible allocation across multiple sales channels.

Percentil's own marketplace, percentil.com, remains the company's primary sales platform. The Amazon marketplace serves as a complementary distribution channel designed to improve inventory rotation, expand consumer reach, and generate incremental revenue without additional fixed-cost investments.

Percentil operates a vertically integrated circular commerce platform that includes garment intake, inspection, quality control, pricing, catalog management, and resale execution. The platform supports both direct-to-consumer resale and circularity programs for leading European fashion groups, including Tendam Group and C&A.

While the initial rollout is focused on Spain, MySize views the Amazon launch as a potential blueprint for expansion into additional European markets over time. Management believes a multi-channel approach strengthens Percentil's ability to scale selectively, respond to demand signals, and enhance the overall efficiency of its circular commerce operations.

This milestone supports MySize's broader strategy of building scalable fashion commerce platforms that leverage data, technology, and operational expertise to drive long-term value creation.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) provides AI-driven sizing and commerce solutions designed to increase conversion, reduce returns, and support efficient omnichannel retail operations worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes proprietary technology platforms serving brands, retailers, and consumers across global markets.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the potential expansion of Percentil in Europe through Amazon. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689689/MySize_Logo.jpg

Investor Contact:

Oren Elmaliah, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

1 https://newsroom.thredup.com/news/thredup-13th-resale-report & https://www.statista.com/statistics/1368038/eu-second-hand-fashion-market-size/?srsltid=AfmBOoqqkq8ruicc3rKpr47-4QeRniOdxNiUETy3IR6qLsOdDQaXgkfs 2 https://newsroom.thredup.com/news/thredup-13th-resale-report & https://www.statista.com/statistics/1368038/eu-second-hand-fashion-market-size/?srsltid=AfmBOoqqkq8ruicc3rKpr47-4QeRniOdxNiUETy3IR6qLsOdDQaXgkfs

3 https://roicos.com/estadisticas-amazon/

SOURCE My Size Inc.