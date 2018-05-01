My Size to Showcase Its Technology at Copenhagen Fashion Summit

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it will showcase its innovative smartphone measurement technology for apparel sizing at the annual Copenhagen Fashion Summit. The Company will demonstrate its MySizeID mobile solution to highlight how apparel companies can reduce costs and enhance shopper experience by providing a more efficient sizing solution that cuts down on excessive returns – all while reducing their carbon footprint and becoming more sustainable in their operations.

Established in 2009, the Copenhagen Fashion Summit is the world's leading event on sustainability in the fashion industry. The event brings together leaders and decision makers for thought-provoking discussions on the most important environmental, social and ethical issues facing the industry and the planet. This year's summit will take place from May 15th to the 16th 2018 at Copenhagen Concert Hall.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to engage with leaders in the fashion industry at one of the industry's world-class events, and to showcase how our technology can address the sustainability issues related to excessive returns and ineffective sizing within the apparel market," said, Ronen Luzon, CEO, My Size. "Research has shown that a typical journey of a returned good can be about 3,600 miles in length. According to the National Research Foundation, just in transportation alone, returns create measurable environmental problems, with trucks cumulatively burning up to 1.6 billion gallons of fuel to facilitate return shipments in 2017, resulting in 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Our technology can help decrease the environmental impact by reducing returns thereby providing a positive impact to both the bottom line of the business and the environment."

According to the National Retail Federation, in 2017 11.3% of all purchases were returned, attributable to e-commerce as one of the driving forces. In addition, returned goods in the U.S. amount to five billion pounds of landfill waste each year, and energy use from trucks results in 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. It's crucial for apparel makers to adopt new technologies that can minimize these environmental issues, ensuring sustainable business operations.

My Size offers customized solutions that become critical to eliminating the sizing and measurement issues impacting the retail, parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself ("DIY") home improvement markets, seamlessly embedding the core technology behind the Company's TrueSize™, SizeUp™ and BoxSizeID™ applications into any company's existing or white label mobile app. The technology provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile phone. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending algorithms utilize a smartphone's sensors, combined with anthropometric data, to accurately measure everything from everyday objects to body measurements.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website. www.mysizeid.com.

