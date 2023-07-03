My Talking Angela 2 Wins Industry's Choice Award and Most Adoptable Award at Green Game Jam 2023

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7, the multinational company behind the popular Talking Tom & Friends franchise, has won the Industry's Choice Award and the Most Adoptable Award at the 4th annual Green Game Jam. The awards were given in recognition of the environmental activation that took place in its latest virtual pet hit, My Talking Angela 2. As part of the campaign, Outfit7 also donated $60,000 to Re:wild, a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and restoration of wildlife.

My Talking Angela 2 Green Game Jam Awards (PRNewsfoto/Outfit7)
"We're thrilled to have been recognized for our commitment at this year's Green Game Jam Awards," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "At Outfit7, we believe that it's our responsibility to take action to protect the planet and use the power of our brand, and our Talking Tom & Friends characters, to raise awareness around these important topics."

The company integrated green activations into two titles from its popular Talking Tom & Friends franchise, raising awareness of the importance of protecting the natural world in a fun and engaging way. Players were given the chance to make a difference, growing flowers and supporting bees in My Talking Angela 2, and nurturing a special in-game tree and its associated ecosystem in Talking Tom Gold Run.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

