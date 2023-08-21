My Talking Tom's 10th Birthday Celebration Draws Over 49 Million Fans Worldwide

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Talking Tom just hit a big milestone, celebrating its 10th birthday with a global event within the virtual pet game, My Talking Tom 2. From July 13 to August 13, 2023, more than 49 million fans from all over the world joined in with the fun.

''The response to My Talking Tom's 10th birthday has been amazing," stated Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "More than 49 million fans joining our special event is a testament to the passion and talent of the team who created it, as well as to the engagement and support of our fans."

Talking Tom thanks 49 million fans (PRNewsfoto/Outfit7)

During the in-game birthday event, players teamed up with Talking Tom's Pets to create a surprise birthday party for Tom. The event had five stages, each offering a different experience. In total, fans completed all stages more than 99 million times, throwing an unforgettable Talking Tom party. Every player was also gifted 100,000 in-game coins, and an incredible 4.9 trillion in-game gold coins were distributed during the event.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of around 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

