My Talking Tom's 10th Birthday Celebration Draws Over 49 Million Fans Worldwide

News provided by

Outfit7

21 Aug, 2023, 07:02 ET

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Talking Tom just hit a big milestone, celebrating its 10th birthday with a global event within the virtual pet game, My Talking Tom 2. From July 13 to August 13, 2023, more than 49 million fans from all over the world joined in with the fun.

''The response to My Talking Tom's 10th birthday has been amazing," stated Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "More than 49 million fans joining our special event is a testament to the passion and talent of the team who created it, as well as to the engagement and support of our fans."

Continue Reading
Talking Tom thanks 49 million fans (PRNewsfoto/Outfit7)
Talking Tom thanks 49 million fans (PRNewsfoto/Outfit7)

During the in-game birthday event, players teamed up with Talking Tom's Pets to create a surprise birthday party for Tom. The event had five stages, each offering a different experience. In total, fans completed all stages more than 99 million times, throwing an unforgettable Talking Tom party. Every player was also gifted 100,000 in-game coins, and an incredible 4.9 trillion in-game gold coins were distributed during the event.

Download My Talking Tom 2 for free HERE.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of around 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188638/Talking_Tom_Birthday_Giveaway.jpg

SOURCE Outfit7

Also from this source

Talking Tom and MrBeast Celebrate Tom's Birthday with an Exclusive Outfit and Contribute to Hospital for Underprivileged Children

Talking Tom está distribuindo 100.000 moedas de ouro para cada jogador em comemoração ao seu aniversário.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.