Myanmar Telecoms Industry Report 2023-2030: Mobile Subscriptions Expanding but at a Slower Pace

The second edition of this report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Myanmar telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Telecoms Infrastructure Review: Towers, backbone fibre, submarine cables & data centres

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Developments:

Military Coup Impacting Foreign Direct Investments

New 15% tax on Internet data (mobile and fixed)

Telenor's market exit from Myanmar was finalised in 2022 with the Lebanon headquartered M1 Group and the Shwe Byain Phyu Group taking over the operations.

Mytel growth in both mobile broadband services

The Myanmar telecommunications industry is forecast to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the lack of investments, and foreign embargo.

Myanmar was among the fastest developing telecommunications markets in the world, mainly driven by the late investments from 2014 onwards. Myanmar, now is once again labelled as one of the world's most repressive, censored countries. The military junta is undermining the host of reforms that rapidly improved the nation's economy and the quality of life of its citizens.

Myanmar Telecom Market Set for Slow Growth Despite Challenges

This new report provides an in-depth analysis of Myanmar's telecommunications market over the next decade. The research examines the overall market outlook, trends in mobile and fixed broadband services, infrastructure investments, and opportunities and challenges facing operators.

Steady Overall Market Growth Expected

The report forecasts the total Myanmar telecom market to grow at an average annual rate of 2.9% from 2023-2030, reaching USD 2.3 billion by 2030. This moderate growth comes despite significant economic and political headwinds facing the country.

The military coup in 2021 has led to economic sanctions and uncertainty for foreign investors. As a result, capital expenditures (Capex) by telecom companies declined 32% in 2022. The report projects network investments will recover somewhat but remain constrained compared to Myanmar's Southeast Asian peers.

Mobile Subscriptions Expanding but at a Slower Pace

Myanmar's mobile market will continue expanding over the next decade, fueled by population growth, smartphone adoption, and consumers' shift to mobile data. However, the pace of growth is expected to be slower compared to the rapid expansion from 2016-2022.

Mobile Tower Ownership Increasingly Consolidated

Independent tower companies own a majority (56%) of Myanmar's mobile towers as of 2023. The largest tower operators include Irrawaddy Green Towers, edotco, Apollo Towers , and Pan Asia.

mobile towers as of 2023. The largest tower operators include Irrawaddy Green Towers, edotco, , and Pan Asia. The report forecasts 1.5% annual growth in total mobile towers through 2030, however, revenue per tower is expected to decline as operators focus on smaller, lower-revenue sites like smart poles.

Operator Profiles

The Burmese four-player mobile market is a very competitive, having achieved over 95% 4G population coverage, all operators are broadening their range of services to FTTH and e-commerce.

Between 2014 and 2021, both MPT lost revenue and EBITDA share to Atom and Ooredoo over the last seven years, but recovered in 2022 with Oredoo looking to sell its Myanmar subsidiary. Mytel grew strongly at the expense of mostly Ooredoo and Atom managing to grow a significant share in just two years of operations.

Telecoms Infrastructure/5G/M&A/Infrastructure

Infrastructure funds, pension funds and government funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure.

Investment funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure. This report outlines some real market examples of how investors view and value these investments with real industry examples and EV/EBITDA comparatives and benchmarks.

The Myanmar Telecoms Industry Report transactions database analysis highlights the dearth of inbound (domestic) transactions in the Myanmar telecommunications services market, with the largest transactions from private equity firms bulking up their mobile tower portfolios and consolidating their position by acquiring smaller operators. Most other transactions are expected in the data centre, IoT and cloud computing sector with local operators investing in e-Commerce and enterprise services.

The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G could transform the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2016-2030

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2016-2022

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2022-2030

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2016-2030

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Myanmar Post and Telecommunications Profile

3.1.1 MPT Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.2 Atom Myanmar

3.3 Ooredoo Myanmar Profile

3.4 MyTel

3.5 Other Players Profile

3.5.1 Yatanarpon Teleport

3.5.2 5BB Broadband

3.5.3 Other Broadband Providers

4 Mobile market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.2 OpenSignal

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2016-2022

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

6 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

6.2 Submarine Cables

7 Myanmar Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2023

7.1 Myanmar Telecom Towers Market Overview

7.2 Myanmar Telecom Towers Background

7.3 4G Mobile Coverage Expansion

7.5 Myanmar Telecom Towers & rooftops Market Forecast

7.6 Myanmar Economic Cooperation Profile

7.7 Irrawaddy Green Towers Profile

7.8 Eco-Friendly Tower Profile

7.9 AP towers Profile

7.10 edotco Profile

7.11 OCK Profile

7.12 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

8 Thematics/Opportunities

8.1 Consolidation Opportunities

8.2 Diversification Opportunities

8.3 New Telco Operating Model

8.4 5G Developments

9 Telco Transaction Database

