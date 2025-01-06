Myant Acquires mmHg Inc. To Enhance Precision Medicine for Cardiovascular Care

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myant Corp., a leader in chronic disease prevention through precision medicine, announced the acquisition of mmHg Inc., a digital health company specializing in remote blood pressure monitoring, cardiovascular risk reduction, and chronic disease management. This acquisition expands Myant's geographic footprint and market reach to the USA, where mmHg has a significant existing customer base, including a partnership with one of the largest manufacturers of highly accurate, reliable medical devices and health products, A&D Medical.

This acquisition is part of a broader strategy of "prevention through precision" to drive forward a new era of personalized, AI-enabled remote healthcare.

mmHg's platform focuses on delivering efficient, guideline-concordant care for managing cardiovascular health, particularly in remote settings. Healthcare providers gain the capability to remotely track and analyze blood pressure and a spectrum of vital cardiovascular indicators through its innovative software. By aligning patient data with clinical best practices, mmHg enhances decision-making precision, driving timely and accurate interventions. Esteemed institutions across North America, such as Beth Israel Deaconess (Harvard Medical), Johns Hopkins, Columbia University, NYU, Tulane University, and the University of British Columbia, rely on the platform to advance both patient outcomes and clinical research.

By combining mmHg's advanced remote monitoring capabilities with Myant's advanced material and textile computing technology, healthcare providers will have access to continuous, real-time patient data, enabling earlier detection of health risks, personalized treatment plans, and better management of chronic conditions. The result is early disease detection that improves health outcomes, reduces hospital visits, and enhances the quality of life.

"Our company is on a mission to make healthy aging a reality for millions. We want to turn the tide on chronic conditions and redefine what it means to grow older. This acquisition enhances our ability to offer comprehensive cardiovascular monitoring and risk management solutions, strengthening our role in transforming digital health and enabling this large ageing demographic to live younger, longer" said Tony Chahine, CEO at Myant.

"The combination of Myant's cutting-edge textile technology and mmHg's clinically-infused software architecture will no doubt create the next generation of personalized care-delivery, where patients will be able to transmit clinical-grade, continuous vitals data feeds to a platform that presents the data in an efficient and clinically relevant manner to care teams." said Peter Wood, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at mmHg Inc.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Myant's ongoing efforts to leverage AI and advanced materials to improve patient outcomes and extend human life, and adds new capabilities to Myant's fully vertical integrated solutions

About Myant:

Myant exists to enable and augment quality living for all. We leverage advancements in AI, medicine and advanced materials to bring health, safety, connection and peace of mind through every stage of life.

Myant is leading an evolution, where AI guardians can enhance human capabilities through textile interfaces, a connected, protective second skin. This second skin – made possible by groundbreaking advanced materials – blends naturally into our everyday lives, setting a new standard for seamless interaction with the digital world.

From early to late life, AI guardians have the potential to advance well-being, ensure safety, redefine how we connect to society, and enable universal access to the best possible care at every moment.

In 2024, ⁠⁠Myant launched with significant growth into the EU and brought on world renowned AI Scientist Dr. Xin Gao as its Chief AI Officer.

About mmHg Inc.:

mmHg Inc. is a digital health company that provides remote blood pressure monitoring and cardiovascular risk management solutions. Their products, co-developed by Dr. Raj Padwal (ex CEO and principal founder of mmHg), a leader in the field of cardiovascular risk reduction, blood pressure monitoring, and technology assisted care, are designed to enhance clinical care and are widely used across North America by healthcare providers and researchers.

