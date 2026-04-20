Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America Launches MGFA Food Support Program to Advance Nutrition Access and Health Equity for Individuals with Myasthenia Gravis

MGFA aims to mitigate food insecurity and "food deserts" for the myasthenia gravis community through pre-prepared meals delivered to eligible MG families

BOSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA™), the largest, leading patient advocacy organization solely dedicated to the myasthenia gravis (MG) community, today launched the MGFA Food Support Program. Co-created with our strategic partner UCB, and in collaboration with Factor Meals, this initiative aims to serve the myasthenia gravis community, which faces significant food insecurity and nutrition "deserts," by providing nutritious, pre-prepared meals delivered directly to the homes of eligible individuals living with MG.

UCB

The program is specifically designed to remove critical barriers to proper nutrition while helping myasthenia patients improve their daily quality of life, treatment adherence, and overall health. Eligible individuals diagnosed with myasthenia gravis can apply to the program by visiting https://myasthenia.org/mgfa-food-support-program/.

"Members of the MG community tell us that mealtime is stressful because the disease impacts a patient's ability to prepare nutritious meals for their families or consume the right combination of nutritional foods to help maintain a high quality of life," said Samantha Masterson, president and CEO of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. "We are proud that this new Food Support Program can help take the burden of mealtime stress off our community members while providing quality meals that families can trust when nourishing patients and their family of care partners."

Findings from a poster presented at the 2023 MGFA Scientific Session* indicate that social determinants of health, including food insecurity, are associated with suboptimal treatment among individuals with MG. These insights underscore the urgent need for practical, targeted interventions to improve access to adequate nutrition. Families facing food insecurity or "food deserts" risk an increase in poor health outcomes and healthcare disparities. For individuals with MG, the challenges are even greater. Profound fatigue, muscle weakness, and difficulty chewing or swallowing – typical symptoms of myasthenia gravis – often limit meal preparation or nutritional intake. These factors directly impact disease management and overall well-being.

The MGFA Food Support Program addresses these issues and needs through pre-packaged meals to help patients experience truly positive mealtimes. Individuals who participated in a 2025 program trial reported extremely positive feedback that demonstrated important benefits including:

reduced stress and higher levels of energy around mealtimes,

reduced financial burden in acquiring nutritional ingredients for meals,

less time required to prepare meals and more rest time to manage health and quality of life,

overall improved nutrition and healthier mealtime options.

By participating in the MGFA Food Support Program, MG families will:

benefit from tangible, immediate support at mealtimes,

advance health equity by addressing a key social determinant of overall health, and,

be part of an important MG community program that lowers MG symptom impact and stress associated with proper nutrition.

"If we want to support improving health outcomes, we have to address the barriers that exist outside of the healthcare setting. Our collaboration with MGFA is an example of how we can lead and partner differently by co-creating programs that support the whole person not just the diagnosis," said Aprill Lane, US Advocacy Lead, Rare Disease, UCB.

Open enrollment is immediately available to applicants at the MGFA Food Support Program webpage. Applicants are selected for participation based on criteria that includes a confirmed MG diagnosis, established financial and/or food access challenges, and have basic appliance and technology access for meal participation. Patients who qualify will be contacted by an MGFA staff member. MGFA is aiming to support 250 families in 2026 and the program will be closed once that quantity of participants is met by the program. Meal delivery will actually begin on June 1, 2026 and continue through December 2026.

Approximately 90,000 individuals are diagnosed and living with MG in the United States alone. MG patients suffer with debilitating physical symptoms such as extreme fatigue and muscle weakness that impact a person's ability to see, swallow, smile, walk or breathe. MGFA focuses on funding promising research discoveries for better treatments while providing impactful programs, guidance, and education to support members of the MG Community.

About MGFA

Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) is the largest, leading patient advocacy organization in the United States solely dedicated to finding better treatments and a cure for the rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis (MG). We fund the most promising critical research discoveries and provide patient-centric programs and educational materials to connect members of the global MG Community and improve the lives of those living with MG. You can visit MGFA at myasthenia.org.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 6.15 billion in 2024. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

MGFA Contact Information:

Michael Antonellis

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+1-617-610-2411

UCB Contact Information:

Daphne Teo

U.S. Communications

T +1.770.880.7655

[email protected]

SOURCE Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc.