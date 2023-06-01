Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Announces Official Start of MG Awareness Month Around the World

Global myasthenia gravis community taking action in June to spread awareness about rare disease and highlight debilitating challenges experienced by patients.

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MG Community around the world is turning Awareness into Action in June to educate everyone about the challenges of the rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis (MG).

The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA™), the largest, leading patient advocacy organization solely dedicated to the myasthenia gravis community announced the official start of MG Awareness Month in June. Throughout the month, MG patients, caregivers, medical experts and researchers, companies, and MG Community members are participating in activity to drive new awareness of the disease as well as communicate methods of more effectively managing MG.

MG Community members from many countries are coming together as part of an international "collaboration" to creatively plan and conduct activities – everything from media relations, sign making, legislative advocacy, meetings and parties, social media sharing, athletic events, and more – that will make people aware of the effects of the disease and its consequences while outlining new treatments and research progress.

"MG Awareness Month in June is one of those times that bring community members together as one to reach out collectively with passion and commitment in helping everyone understand what MG is and how it profoundly impacts the daily lives of those diagnosed with MG," said Samantha Masterson, president and chief executive officer at the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. "We ask our community to lean in and take action – and do something, no matter how small or large-scale – to make people more aware of MG. By getting involved and driving awareness, we hope patients will be diagnosed faster, we hope new and better treatments will continue to be developed, and we hope patients and caregivers will be able to live with an improved quality of life."

Approximately 70,000 to 90,000 are diagnosed and living with MG in the United States alone. MG patients suffer with debilitating physical symptoms such as extreme fatigue and muscle weakness that impact a person's ability to see, swallow, smile, walk or breathe.

MGFA focuses on funding promising research discoveries for better treatments while providing impactful programs, guidance, and education to support members of the MG Community. There has been extremely important progress in myasthenia research recently with two new FDA-approved treatments and many new disease management resources and educational materials.

MGFA provides toolkits, ideas, and methods of taking action and driving awareness. The organization also raises funds through its DARE to CARE program that supports MG research grant funding and educational materials or events creation. Check out this webpage to learn more about how you can get involved and take action. https://myasthenia.org/Make-an-Impact/Turn-Awareness-into-Action-MG-Awareness-Month-2023

