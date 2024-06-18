Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Launches New MGFA Helpline to Address MG-related Questions and Provide Emotional Assistance

Toll-free phone number (833) 647-8764 In U.S. and Canada

Trained counselors to provide general resource guidance for the MG Community

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA™), the largest, leading patient advocacy organization solely dedicated to the myasthenia gravis (MG) community, launched today the new MGFA Helpline to connect myasthenia gravis patients and caregivers with trained counselors who can offer emotional and health support and direct them to MG resources, including wellness strategies and general non-medical guidance. The MGFA Helpline is initially available for MG Community members in the United States and Canada.

The toll-free number is 1-833-647-8764 or 1-833-MGSTRNG (MG Strong without the letter "O"). Hours of operation will be 9:00 a.m. Eastern U.S. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern U.S., Monday through Friday.

Whether a patient is newly-diagnosed with MG or has been living with the disease for some time, questions about general disease management can arise. Having a reliable source of information is vital. That is why the MGFA Helpline was created for both patients and caregivers. Calls will be answered by counselors who can help MG Community members better navigate their MG journey and direct callers to information and resources.

While helpline counselors cannot provide direct medical advice (only a treating health provider or neurologist should do that), they can direct callers to information and resources such as:

Finding a qualified neurologist or neuromuscular specialist in your area or region,

Providing general emotional and health management help and guidance,

Locating general treatment information and options.

Approximately 70,000 to 90,000 are diagnosed and living with MG in the United States alone. MG patients suffer with debilitating physical symptoms such as extreme fatigue and muscle weakness that impact a person's ability to see, swallow, smile, walk, or breathe. MGFA focuses on funding promising research discoveries for better treatments while providing impactful programs, guidance, and education to support members of the MG Community. Learn more about the MGFA at https://myasthenia.org/.

MGFA Contact Information:

Michael Antonellis

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+1-617-610-2411

