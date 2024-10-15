MycoWorks and Paragone unveil a collection of objects #MadeWithReishi by seven French artists and designers at Design Miami.Paris 2024.

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft, yet supple. Reishi™ is a natural material developed by MycoWorks , a modern muse for today's generation of creatives.

Woven from mycelium, the mysterious root-like fungal network usually found deep underground, Reishi™ is a cross between leather and fabric. Like leather, it can be transformed in a multitude of ways—dyed, embossed, varnished or finished—while retaining the malleability and versatility of other noble fabrics.

The Mycelium Muse: discover Reishi™ is on view at Design Miami.Paris from October 15-20, 2024. Photo by Felix Speller courtesy of the MycoWorks Creative Studio.

As a biotech company co-founded by two artists, MycoWorks is dedicated to providing new opportunities for a next generation of creators to push design forward, and this year will be an exhibiting partner at Design Miami.Paris. In collaboration with French design agency Paragone, MycoWorks will host a special collection to bring Reishi™ to life titled Mycelium Muse: Discover Reishi™ .

The Mycelium Muse exhibit is the vision of seven talented women artists and designers who have crafted Reishi™ to their own tastes, style and sensibility over the past year. Together, they have designed a series of forward-looking and poetic objects for the interior design. Some are architects - Sophie Dries, Marion Mailaender and Fanny Perrier - and interior designers, Joséphine Fossey, while others are visual artists - Sarah Valente and Pauline Guerrier - or artisans - Anna Le Corno.

Despite their distinct creative visions and unique points of view, they share among them a resolutely unique approach to design: deconstructing its norms and formalities, and introducing new conceptions of environmental durability and sustainable design. If the muses have inspired artists since antiquity, mycelium inspires today's designers to create virtuous objects at the intersection of nature and art.

"These seven women embody the very essence of what it means to be a modern muse - creative, powerful and unafraid to push the boundaries of design," said Guillaume de Saint Lager, founder of the Paris-based design agency Paragone . "With Mycelium Muse, we are witnessing a harmonious blend of nature and art, paving the way for a sustainable and aesthetically enriched future."

The Mycelium Muse collection is set to propose a new sensitivity, and can be discovered at Design Miami.Paris from October 15 to 20, 2024 at 51 rue de l'université, 75005 Paris.

About MycoWorks

In 2013, artists Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a biotechnology dedicated to growing the future of materials. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium™ platform engineers mycelium as it grows, crafting biomaterials of unparalleled beauty, strength, durability, and hand-feel. Thirty years of savoir-faire have led to Reishi™ – a new category that offers designers an unprecedented level of control over a natural material. Reishi™ is ushering in a new era of sustainable design for next-mad creatives. For more information, please visit mycoworks.com and follow @madewithreishi on Instagram.

About Paragone

Paragone was born from a commitment close to the heart of its founder Guillaume de Saint Lager: nourishing the radiance of new generations of talents. We not only represent the new guard of visionaries; we foster a community where creativity and diversity thrive. We are thrilled about our most exciting challenge as of providing opportunity, mentorship, and a platform for dynamic creatives to deploy their unique stories in the world of architecture and design.

CONTACT [email protected]

SOURCE MycoWorks