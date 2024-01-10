MyChargeBack Assisting Police with Crypto Fraud

News provided by

MyChargeBack

10 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyChargeBack, an industry leader in forensic cryptocurrency investigations and complex card-not-present transaction disputes, has announced the launch of an invitation-only think tank for law enforcement professionals and investigators who focus on crypto-related crime.

The group will be moderated by Evan Spicer, MyChargeBack's Director of Cryptocurrency Investigations.

Spicer has conducted over 2,000 blockchain forensic investigations and subsequently advised detectives worldwide on how they can uncover the identities of the owners of the cash-out wallets that received the stolen assets by issuing subpoenas to the crypto exchanges that host them. In this way, local detectives have been able to engage with international law enforcement agencies so that suspects are questioned in their countries of residence and funds are returned to victims. "Given our synergy, it's a natural progression to formalize the joining of forces in this new area of policing," Spicer states.

For detectives with years of experience handling traditional forms of larceny, solving crypto fraud may seem at first like a daunting task. "Sometimes local police may initially prefer to refer a crypto case to national cybercrime units in the FBI or Secret Service because they are equipped with tracing technologies, even though that is not always necessary," Spicer notes. "As one cybercrime detective told me recently, if municipal police departments don't get involved, they will be left behind in this new and growing area of law enforcement." 

Members of the MyChargeBack think tank will benefit from exclusive access to crypto data and intelligence, forensic tool updates, and case studies.

About MyChargeBack

Founded in 2016, MyChargeBack levels the playing field in the payments industry by improving the way consumers, crypto exchanges, and banks work to assess, validate, and settle disputed transactions. A global leader in employing state-of-the-art technology to conduct forensic blockchain investigations that trace the path cryptocurrency takes from its point of origin to the exchange at which it was cashed out, it also has pioneered innovative strategies for pursuing chargebacks and other forms of restitution for complex card-not-present disputes. In doing so, it has interacted with more than 800 banks and other financial institutions and 450 law enforcement agencies in over 100 countries on behalf of its clients and has recovered millions of dollars in assets that they otherwise would have lost. MyChargeBack maintains offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Pretoria, South Africa. 

Contact
Reuben Eliaz
MyChargeBack
+1-646-915-1414, extension 600
[email protected]

SOURCE MyChargeBack

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.