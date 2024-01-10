MyChargeBack Assisting Police with Crypto Fraud

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyChargeBack, an industry leader in forensic cryptocurrency investigations and complex card-not-present transaction disputes, has announced the launch of an invitation-only think tank for law enforcement professionals and investigators who focus on crypto-related crime.

The group will be moderated by Evan Spicer, MyChargeBack's Director of Cryptocurrency Investigations.

Spicer has conducted over 2,000 blockchain forensic investigations and subsequently advised detectives worldwide on how they can uncover the identities of the owners of the cash-out wallets that received the stolen assets by issuing subpoenas to the crypto exchanges that host them. In this way, local detectives have been able to engage with international law enforcement agencies so that suspects are questioned in their countries of residence and funds are returned to victims. "Given our synergy, it's a natural progression to formalize the joining of forces in this new area of policing," Spicer states.

For detectives with years of experience handling traditional forms of larceny, solving crypto fraud may seem at first like a daunting task. "Sometimes local police may initially prefer to refer a crypto case to national cybercrime units in the FBI or Secret Service because they are equipped with tracing technologies, even though that is not always necessary," Spicer notes. "As one cybercrime detective told me recently, if municipal police departments don't get involved, they will be left behind in this new and growing area of law enforcement."

Members of the MyChargeBack think tank will benefit from exclusive access to crypto data and intelligence, forensic tool updates, and case studies.

About MyChargeBack

Founded in 2016, MyChargeBack levels the playing field in the payments industry by improving the way consumers, crypto exchanges, and banks work to assess, validate, and settle disputed transactions. A global leader in employing state-of-the-art technology to conduct forensic blockchain investigations that trace the path cryptocurrency takes from its point of origin to the exchange at which it was cashed out, it also has pioneered innovative strategies for pursuing chargebacks and other forms of restitution for complex card-not-present disputes. In doing so, it has interacted with more than 800 banks and other financial institutions and 450 law enforcement agencies in over 100 countries on behalf of its clients and has recovered millions of dollars in assets that they otherwise would have lost. MyChargeBack maintains offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Pretoria, South Africa.

Contact

Reuben Eliaz

MyChargeBack

+1-646-915-1414, extension 600

[email protected]

SOURCE MyChargeBack