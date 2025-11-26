Mycosis Fungoides Market Set to Expand by 2034 with Advancements in Targeted and Immunotherapy Approaches | DelveInsight

The mycosis fungoides market is anticipated to progress steadily, influenced by the relatively small pipeline of emerging therapies. Leading candidates such as Soligenix's HYBRYTE and Innate Pharma's Lacutamab, among others, reflect a strong industry commitment to meeting this unmet medical need through the continued development of innovative treatments for this challenging disease.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Mycosis Fungoides Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, mycosis fungoides emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Mycosis Fungoides Market Summary

The market size for mycosis fungoides in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest mycosis fungoides treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Mycosis fungoides is rare in individuals under 40 and occurs about twice as frequently in men as in women.

and occurs about as frequently in men as in women. Leading mycosis fungoides companies developing emerging therapies, such as Soligenix, Innate Pharma, SciTech Development, Prescient Therapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for mycosis fungoides that can be available in the mycosis fungoides market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for mycosis fungoides that can be available in the mycosis fungoides market in the coming years. The promising mycosis fungoides therapies in clinical trials include HYBRYTE (Hypericin), Lacutamab (IPH4102), Fenretinide, PTX-100, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Mycosis Fungoides Market

Increasing Prevalence of Mycosis Fungoides

The mycosis fungoides market is expanding due to a rising number of mycosis fungoides cases, which is the most common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Studies have shown a steady increase in the incidence of this condition over time.

Advancements in Treatment Options

Significant progress in therapeutic options is a major catalyst for market growth. These advancements encompass a range of treatments, from innovative systemic therapies to improved skin-directed treatments.

Launch of Emerging Mycosis Fungoides Therapies

The anticipated launch of emerging therapies such as HYBRYTE (Soligenix), Lacutamab (Innate Pharma), Fenretinide (SciTech Development), PTX-100 (Prescient Therapeutics), and others will propel the mycosis fungoides market.

Mycosis Fungoides Market Analysis

The mycosis fungoides market is projected to experience consistent growth from 2025 to 2034, fueled by increasing disease awareness, earlier detection, and the availability of established treatment options. Ongoing advancements in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and a robust research pipeline are expected to drive market expansion further.

Key targeted therapies include POTELIGEO (mogamulizumab-kpkc) by Kyowa Kirin and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) by Pfizer, both offering disease-specific mechanisms that enhance outcomes in relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides.

Emerging candidates, such as HYBRYTE (Soligenix) and Lacutamab (Innate Pharma), are also advancing their clinical development. HYBRYTE leverages topical photodynamic therapy with synthetic hypericin, while Lacutamab introduces a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 monoclonal antibody, addressing unmet therapeutic needs in both early-stage and relapsed/refractory disease settings.

Mycosis Fungoides Competitive Landscape

Some of the mycosis fungoides drugs in clinical trials include HYBRYTE (Soligenix), Lacutamab (Innate Pharma), Fenretinide (SciTech Development), PTX-100 (Prescient Therapeutics), and others.

Soligenix's HYBRYTE is a novel, first-in-class photodynamic therapy designed to treat mycosis fungoides. It employs synthetic hypericin, a topical photosensitizer selectively absorbed by malignant T-cells and activated by safe, visible red-yellow light after 24 hours. This wavelength penetrates more deeply than ultraviolet light, allowing effective treatment of thicker lesions while minimizing the risk of UV-induced secondary cancers. The therapy has been granted orphan drug and fast track designations by the FDA and orphan designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Innate Pharma's Lacutamab (IPH4102) is a pioneering humanized antibody targeting KIR3DL2, designed to induce cytotoxicity in malignant T-cells. It is under clinical evaluation for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare group of T-lymphocyte malignancies with poor prognosis and limited treatment options in advanced stages. The drug is currently in Phase II development for mycosis fungoides.

Innate Pharma shared updated findings from the TELLOMAK Phase II trial, including long-term follow-up and translational data, on Lacutamab in relapsed and/or refractory mycosis fungoides at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting (May 30–June 3, 2025).

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the mycosis fungoides market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the mycosis fungoides market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is Mycosis Fungoides?

Mycosis fungoides is a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma that typically progresses slowly and chronically. It is characterized by the accumulation of lymphocytes in the skin, leading to the development of plaques and nodular lesions. In advanced cases, ulcerating tumors may develop, and malignant cells can spread to the lymph nodes. The disease may also extend beyond the skin, involving internal organs such as the liver, spleen, gastrointestinal tract, or central nervous system.

The condition generally evolves through three stages: patch, plaque, and tumor. The patch stage appears as flat, reddish areas, while the plaque stage is characterized by raised, reddish-brown or grayish lesions. These two represent the early phases of the disease. In the tumor stage, large, irregular lumps emerge, originating from existing plaques or normal skin, and can appear anywhere on the body, including the face and scalp.

Mycosis Fungoides Epidemiology Segmentation

The mycosis fungoides epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current mycosis fungoides patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In Europe and the United States, mycosis fungoides occurs at a rate of about 6 cases per million people annually, representing roughly 4% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas. It is seen more frequently in individuals over the age of 50.

The mycosis fungoides market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Incident Cases of Mycosis Fungoides

Age-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides

Gender-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides

Type-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides

Treated Cases of Mycosis Fungoides

Mycosis Fungoides Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Mycosis Fungoides Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Mycosis Fungoides Epidemiology Segmentation Incident Cases of Mycosis Fungoides, Age-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides, Gender-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides, Type-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides, and Treated Cases of Mycosis Fungoides Key Mycosis Fungoides Companies Soligenix, Innate Pharma, SciTech Development, Prescient Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, Pfizer, and others Key Mycosis Fungoides Therapies HYBRYTE (Hypericin), Lacutamab (IPH4102), Fenretinide, PTX-100, POTELIGEO, ADCETRIS, and others

Scope of the Mycosis Fungoides Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Mycosis Fungoides current marketed and emerging therapies

Mycosis Fungoides current marketed and emerging therapies Mycosis Fungoides Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Mycosis Fungoides Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Mycosis Fungoides Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mycosis Fungoides Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Mycosis Fungoides Market Key Insights 2 Mycosis Fungoides Market Report Introduction 3 Mycosis Fungoides Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Mycosis Fungoides Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 3.2 Mycosis Fungoides Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Mycosis Fungoides Types 7.3 Mycosis Fungoides Causes 7.4 Mycosis Fungoides Pathophysiology 7.5 Mycosis Fungoides Symptoms 7.6 Mycosis Fungoides Risk Factor 7.7 Mycosis Fungoides Diagnosis 7.8 Mycosis Fungoides Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Incident Cases of Mycosis Fungoides in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Incident Cases of Mycosis Fungoides 8.4.2 Age-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides 8.4.3 Gender-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides 8.4.4 Type-specific Cases of Mycosis Fungoides 8.4.5 Treated Cases of Mycosis Fungoides 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Mycosis Fungoides Patient Journey 10 Marketed Mycosis Fungoides Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 POTELIGEO (mogamulizumab-kpkc): Kyowa Kirin 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin): Pfizer To be continued in the report…. 11 Emerging Mycosis Fungoides Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 HYBRYTE (Hypericin): Soligenix 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' Views 11.3 Lacutamab (IPH4102): Innate Pharma To be continued in the report…. 12 Mycosis Fungoides Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Mycosis Fungoides Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Mycosis Fungoides Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Mycosis Fungoides in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Mycosis Fungoides by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Mycosis Fungoides Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Mycosis Fungoides 12.7.2 Market Size of Mycosis Fungoides by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK Mycosis Fungoides Market Size 12.9. Japan Mycosis Fungoides Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Mycosis Fungoides 14 Mycosis Fungoides Market Unmet Needs 15 Mycosis Fungoides Market SWOT Analysis 16 Mycosis Fungoides Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Abbreviations and Acronyms 19 Mycosis Fungoides Market Report Methodology

