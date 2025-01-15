myCUmortgage is Thrilled to Announce New Partnerships with Three Credit Unions

New Q4 partner agreements bring myCUmortgage's total to 18 new credit union partnerships in 2024

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three credit unions from across the country have partnered with myCUmortgage to take advantage of its suite of comprehensive mortgage solutions and exceptional industry leadership. myCUmortgage is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

The three new partners joining myCUmortgage include:

myCUmortgage's mission is to empower credit unions to become GREAT mortgage lenders, helping them assist more of their members with homeownership.

HopeSouth Federal Credit Union – Abbeville, S.C.





Solarity Credit Union – Yakima, Wash.





Tremont Credit Union – Milton, Mass.

Representing nearly 68,000 members and over $1.18 billion in assets, these new partner credit unions are eager to help their members fulfill their dreams of homeownership.

"At myCUmortgage, we believe the best path to homeownership is through credit unions. These three new partners agree, and we're excited to assist them in helping their members with homeownership," said Paul Sutor, President of myCUmortgage. "The experts at myCUmortgage are thrilled to empower these credit unions to become GREAT mortgage lenders – we welcome them to the myCUmortgage family!"

With 24 years of mortgage industry experience in the credit union industry, myCUmortgage offers all its partners expert guidance while delivering peace of mind. Products and services being utilized by these new partners include conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

