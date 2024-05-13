myCUmortgage Names Ben Rempe as its New President

Rempe to lead organization that provides comprehensive mortgage solutions to credit unions nationwide

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage is excited to announce that Ben Rempe has been named President of the mortgage services provider, effective June 3, 2024. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union (WPCU).

Rempe will lead the mortgage CUSO which provides a comprehensive suite of mortgage solutions to nearly 200 credit union partners across the country. These solutions include products and services that empower partner credit unions to be great mortgage lenders, such as originations, processing, underwriting, servicing, secondary market access and a full suite of conventional and government products. Rempe replaces Interim President Paul Sutor who will continue his role as Vice President of Risk Management for myCUmortgage.

With over 20 years of experience in credit unions and financial services, Rempe most recently served as Senior Vice President of Credit Unions at the National Cooperative Bank. Prior to that, he worked for a fintech startup that grew to servicing over 300 credit union, employing more than 300 people and expanding its ownership by raising over $11.5 million in capital. Additionally, he worked for TMG Financial Solutions where he built innovative solutions for credit unions around mortgage warehouse lending and credit card portfolios. Rempe holds an MBA from the University of Iowa and a bachelor's degree in marketing, banking and finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

"myCUmortgage's search for a new president focused on the skill sets, experience and traits needed to grow the company to its next stage, including a strategic and visionary mindset; a strong connection to credit unions and their culture; CUSO experience; a strong sales and growth mentality with connections in the credit union world; outstanding leadership skills; and a proven track record of getting things done," said Tim Mislansky, President of Wright-Patt Credit Union and chairman of the myCUmortgage Board of Managers. "After a national search with several outstanding candidates, we recognized that Ben checked all these boxes."

"Since 2012, I have been partnering with myCUmortgage and Wright-Patt Credit Union. From the onset, I have encountered visionaries laser-focused on making homeownership affordable and available to credit union members," said Rempe. "This focus manifests itself through partnerships with credit unions offering best-in-class mortgage products to their members with the pricing and community focus that credit union members expect and deserve. I know that by leading with focus and empathy, myCUmortgage is poised to be the premier mortgage services provider for credit unions, and I cannot wait to begin this journey."

Rempe will lead the myCUmortgage team of experts as they work on strategies that will enhance their services and help credit union partners grow their mortgage business while the credit unions continue to take great care of their members. This will be accomplished through true collaborative efforts between myCUmortgage and its credit union partners nationwide.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

