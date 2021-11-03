myCUmortgage Recognizes a Record Number of Winners as Part of The Amazing Mortgage Race

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There were a record number of winners during this year's myCUmortgage Awards Luncheon as part of the 16th Annual myCUmortgage Partner Conference, held October 19-21 in Dayton, Ohio. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Embracing this year's conference theme of The Amazing Mortgage Race!, 66 mortgage loan originators and credit unions received awards for doing what they do best—helping their members with home ownership. The awards recognize the number of members assisted from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 and take into account the unique and innovative stories behind the winners' successful year.

"The last year and a half has seen records shattered in the credit union mortgage industry, so it only seems fit that we recognize the extraordinary success that our partner credit unions have achieved in these extraordinary times," said Tonya Coon, President of myCUmortgage. "All of these partner credit unions and individual loan originators are truly winners of The Amazing Mortgage Race."

Partner credit unions and individual loan originators recognized by myCUmortgage include:

Most Loans Originated

Large Credit Unions: KEMBA Financial Credit Union, Columbus , OhioMid-Sized Credit

, OhioMid-Sized Credit Unions: Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Defiance, Ohio

Small Credit Unions: Metro Employees Credit Union, Lexington, Ky.

Purchase Money Lender of the Year: VacationLand Federal Credit Union, Sandusky, Ohio

Originator of the Year: Terri Brancucci, Trax Credit Union, Tampa, Fla.

Lender of the Year: KCT Credit Union, Elgin, Ill.

Marketer of the Year: Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union, Benton, Ky.

CU Select Partner of the Year: Neighbors United Federal Credit Union, Greenwood, S.C.

New Partner of the Year: KEMBA Financial Credit Union, Columbus, Ohio

Government Partner of the Year: Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio

In addition, 54 loan originators were individually recognized for each helping over 100 members with home ownership.

Missouri Valley Federal Credit Union in Saint Peters, Mo. was awarded the Susan Edwards Scholarship. Named after the late Susan Edwards, a former employee of myCUmortgage and fierce advocate for small credit unions, the scholarship is awarded annually to a smaller credit union that demonstrates excellence in assisting members with home ownership. The scholarship funds attendance to the myCUmortgage Partner Conference.

This year's winner of the Tim Mislansky Belief Award was John Ring of Canton Schools Employees Federal Credit Union in Canton, Ohio. The award was established and named to honor Mislansky, the former President of myCUmortgage. The annual award recognizes an individual who exemplifies Mislansky's belief in the importance of living one's core values at work, home and in the community.

Taking part in the 2021 Partner Conference were 116 credit union mortgage leaders representing 46 credit unions from across the United States. The conference, which was for the first time available both in-person and virtually, provides attendees with the latest news, trends and techniques in the mortgage industry as well as the opportunity to exchange information with fellow credit union mortgage representatives and network with industry leaders.

