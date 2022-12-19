Myelofibrosis Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The myelofibrosis market is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increased awareness and increase in novel discoveries. The expected launch of potential emerging therapies will boost the myelofibrosis market during the forecast period (2022–2032) in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Myelofibrosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, myelofibrosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and historical, current as well as forecasted myelofibrosis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Myelofibrosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the myelofibrosis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,404 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total myelofibrosis prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 39.7K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading myelofibrosis companies such as Geron Corporation, AbbVie, Sierra Oncology, Kartos Therapeutics, Menarini Group, Telios Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, NS Pharma, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, MorphoSys, Imago BioSciences, Roche , and others are developing novel myelofibrosis drugs that can be available in the myelofibrosis market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel myelofibrosis drugs that can be available in the myelofibrosis market in the upcoming years. The myelofibrosis therapies in the pipeline include Momelotinib, Navitoclax, Parsaclisib, Reblozyl, Pelabresib, Bomedemstat, Selinexor, Navtemadlin and others.

and others. The myelofibrosis market size is expected to increase owing to the increase in the prevalent population of myelofibrosis patients in the 7MM.

In August 2022 , FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for GSK's Momelotinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for GSK's Momelotinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In May 2022 , Selinexor, a first-in-class oral XPO1 inhibitor, was given the orphan drug designation by FDA for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Myelofibrosis Overview

Myelofibrosis is a disorder in which normal bone marrow tissue is gradually replaced with a fibrous scar-like material. It is classified as a type of chronic leukemia and belongs to a group of blood disorders called myeloproliferative diseases. Over time, this leads to progressive bone marrow failure. Under normal conditions, the bone marrow provides a fine network of fibers on which the stem cells can divide and grow. Specialized cells in the bone marrow, known as fibroblasts, make these fibers. Myelofibrosis can be of two types: Primary myelofibrosis and Secondary myelofibrosis.

Primary myelofibrosis (also called chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis, agnogenic myeloid metaplasia) develops independently due to certain genetic mutations. It occurs most often between the ages of 50 and 70 years, mostly in men.

Secondary myelofibrosis occurs due to other disorders, particularly other blood disorders such as chronic myeloid leukemia, polycythemia vera, thrombocythemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma.

Initially, most people with primary myelofibrosis have no signs or symptoms. Eventually, myelofibrosis causes a reduction in the number of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. A shortage of red blood cells (anemia) often causes extreme tiredness (fatigue) or shortness of breath. A loss of white blood cells can lead to an increased number of infections, and a reduction of platelets can cause easy bleeding or bruising.

The most common myelofibrosis symptoms are abdominal pain, swelling or mass in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and feeling full, weight loss, difficulty swallowing, and brisk bleeding. Myelofibrosis diagnosis is typically based on a patient's medical history, a thorough physical examination, and the results of a battery of tests. The testing methods used to confirm or rule out GIST vary depending on the myelofibrosis symptoms of the patient and other individual factors.

Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 39.7K myelofibrosis prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest myelofibrosis prevalent cases in 2021.

The myelofibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Type-specific Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Prevalent Cases

Myelofibrosis Cases Based on Risk Stratification

Myelofibrosis Cases Based on Molecular Alterations

Treatment Eligible Pool

Transplant Eligible/Ineligible Cases

Myelofibrosis Treatment Market

There is no such persisting therapy that has a promising permanent cure. The sole cure for myelofibrosis existing is allogeneic stem cell transplantation, but the therapy has its downsides. It is proven to be risky when administered to older patients or patients with preexisting medical complexities.

As myelofibrosis primarily affects older adults, stem cell transplantation is not a treatment option for most myelofibrosis patients. For most people with myelofibrosis, the cure is aimed at controlling disease symptoms and complications, enhancing the quality of life, and extending survival.

For patients with mild symptoms, drugs for myelofibrosis treatment include Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) and Interferon alfa (Intron A, Roferon-A, and Pegasys). Patients at high risk can be given treatment options like Pacritinib (Vonjo), Ruxolitinib (Jakafi), Fedratinib (Inrebic), and allogeneic hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT).

Allogeneic HSCT is the only potentially curative therapy for myelofibrosis. Despite several improvements, outcomes of HSCT are still burdened by substantial morbidity and high transplant-related mortality.

Blood transfusions are recommended for anemia patients with myelofibrosis symptoms. Blood transfusions can increase a patient's RBC count and ease symptoms such as fatigue and weakness. Additional treatment options are based on the patient's serum erythropoietin (EPO) levels.

Myelofibrosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Momelotinib: Sierra Oncology

Navitoclax: AbbVie

Parsaclisib: Incyte

Reblozyl: Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene)

Pelabresib: Morphosys

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics

Zinpentraxin alfa (RG6354): Roche

Myelofibrosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the myelofibrosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the myelofibrosis market will comprise efficient treatment options. Furthermore, the launch of emerging therapies is also expected to increase the myelofibrosis market size during the forecast period of 2022–2032.

As Myelofibrosis is a rare form of hematologic cancer, companies working on developing their treatment options can make use of several advantages of market exclusivity, premium pricing, trial subsidies, and other benefits from the government bodies for R&D.

Therapy options for patients with comorbidities such as anemia and thrombocytopenia remain an unmet need, but emerging treatments may offer additional benefits for them. JAK inhibitors, the only approved therapy for myelofibrosis, have successfully reduced spleen and symptom burden. However, they do not affect disease progression. Patients who are refractory to JAK inhibition may show survival difficulty.

However, current treatment only provides relief from the signs and symptoms of the disease. A bone marrow transplant being extremely expensive, can be the only treatment option for the disease. Although, the resultant might show negative results on the body. Therefore, bone marrow transplants might not be an option for many people. Around 20% of myelofibrosis patients show minimal or no symptoms, which may pose diagnosis challenges in the myelofibrosis market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2019 Market CAGR 7.3 % Market Size in 2021 USD 1,404 million Key Myelofibrosis Companies Geron Corporation, AbbVie, Sierra Oncology, Kartos Therapeutics, Menarini Group, Telios Pharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, NS Pharma, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, MorphoSys, Imago BioSciences, Roche, and others Key Pipeline Myelofibrosis Therapies Momelotinib, Navitoclax, Parsaclisib, Reblozyl, Pelabresib, Bomedemstat, Selinexor, Navtemadlin, and others

Scope of the Myelofibrosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Myelofibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Myelofibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies Myelofibrosis Market Dynamics: Myelofibrosis market drivers and barriers

Myelofibrosis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Myelofibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Myelofibrosis Key Insights 2 Myelofibrosis Report Introduction 3 Myelofibrosis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Myelofibrosis Executive Summary 5 Myelofibrosis Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Myelofibrosis Key Events 7 Myelofibrosis Disease Background and Overview 8 Myelofibrosis Treatment and Management 9 Risk-based Scoring in Myelofibrosis 10 Myelofibrosis Treatment Guidelines 11 Myelofibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Assumptions and Rationale 11.3 Total Prevalent Population of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM 11.4 The United States 11.5 EU-5 11.6 Japan 12 Patient Journey 13 Key Endpoints in Myelofibrosis Clinical Trials 14 Myelofibrosis Marketed Drugs 15 Myelofibrosis Emerging Drugs 16 Seven Major Myelofibrosis Market Analysis 16.1 Key Findings 16.2 Market Outlook 16.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 16.4 Attribute Analysis 16.5 Total Market Size of Myelofibrosis in the 7MM 16.6 United States Market Size 16.7 EU-5 Market Size 16.8 Japan Market Size 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 18 SWOT Analysis 19 Unmet Needs 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

