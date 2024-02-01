Myeloid Expands Leadership Team with Robert Hofmeister, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage oncology company, has appointed Robert Hofmeister, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). An expert in immuno-oncology, gene and cell therapy, Dr. Hofmeister brings more than 25 years of scientific leadership experience and a track record of drug discovery and early development.

"As Myeloid advances our novel pipeline of programs, I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Hofmeister as our new Chief Scientific Officer. His successful track record leading drug discovery teams, which contributed to the approval of two drugs by the FDA, will be instrumental in building upon our achievements and navigating the promising opportunities ahead," said Daniel Getts, Ph.D., Myeloid CEO.

Dr. Hofmeister's appointment comes at a crucial time when Myeloid has achieved numerous milestones, including a Phase 1 clinical study with MT-302 for patients with TROP2-expressing tumors. Notably, this study investigates the first in vivo mRNA CAR candidate to ever be dosed in patients. In the year ahead, the company is on track to advance its second in vivo CAR program to the clinic targeting GPC3-positive liver cancers. In addition to being a key member of the executive management team, Dr. Hofmeister will lead the expansion of Myeloid's cutting-edge RNA focused research and development efforts, aimed at designing novel therapeutics that target, deliver, and program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases.

"I'm thrilled to work with Myeloid's world class team and cutting-edge in vivo engineering platform to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and make a difference in the lives of patients," Robert Hofmeister, Ph.D. "Myeloid's in vivo mRNA programming platform is positioned to dramatically change the future of cancer immunotherapy and the treatment of other devastating diseases."

Before joining Myeloid, Dr. Hofmeister was the CSO at Resonance Medicine where he drove the development of their discovery platform for therapeutic proteases. Previously, he served as CSO at TCR2 Therapeutics where he started as employee number one and was instrumental in building and leading the R&D function, driving the development of their proprietary TRuC®-T cell platform from concept to first cleared IND (TC-210 program) and successfully contributed to taking the company public as well as securing multi-million dollar rounds of fundraising. Dr. Hofmeister also held various roles at EMD Serono where he was involved in the development of now approved Bavencio (avelumab) and building the company's immuno-oncology platform. He started his biotech career at Micromet AG, now Amgen Research Munich, where he helped shape the development of Blincyto (blinatumomab), the first FDA-approved bispecific antibody for the treatment of refractory ALL.

Dr. Hofmeister received his Ph.D. from the University of Regensburg in Germany, where he studied the signaling of the cytokine interleukin-1. He continued to work in the cytokine field as a postdoctoral fellow at the National Cancer Institute.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company developing novel therapies for cancer. Integrating the fields of mRNA-based therapeutics, immunology, and cancer biology, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions for patients with solid tumors. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information visit: https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

