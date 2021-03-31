Myeloid Therapeutics Appoints Elaine Jones, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining RNA insights with cutting edge technologies for new cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Elaine V. Jones, Ph.D., to the Company's Board of Directors. As Myeloid continues developing its novel therapies and advances multiple programs to the clinic, Dr. Jones will support the Company by drawing on her unique track record in the biopharmaceutical space, which includes success across venture capital investments, new drug discovery, and corporate development.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Jones is joining our Board," said Myeloid Chief Executive Officer Daniel Getts, MBA, Ph.D. "She brings decades of experience when it comes to developing new therapies and helping companies excel. We look forward to receiving her unique perspective on all aspects of our business as we continue to build momentum."

"Myeloid Therapeutics is exciting because of its unprecedented approach, combining immunology and myeloid biology with novel receptor combinations, mRNA delivery, and multiple therapeutic modalities – all to enable transformative outcomes for cancer patients," said Dr. Jones. "I'm eager to collaborate with Daniel and the leadership team to help Myeloid realize the full potential of its promising technology."

In the decade leading up to 2019, Dr. Jones served as Vice President, Worldwide Business Development and Senior Partner at Pfizer Ventures, where she managed many of the fund's strategic venture investments. Previously, she served as General Partner at the venture firm EuclidSR Partners, and on the investment team at S.R. One, GlaxoSmithKline's corporate fund. During her career, Dr. Jones has served on the boards of more than 20 early to mid-stage biotechnology companies, including directorships at multiple companies developing novel therapeutics such as Kymera, Nimbus, NextCure, Gritstone Oncology, Jnana, and Mersana.

Dr. Jones received a B.S. in biology from Juniata College and a Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Jones joins the Myeloid Board shortly after the Company launched with over $50 million in financing from leading venture companies Newpath Partners, 8VC, Hatteras Venture Partners, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is an immunology company focused on combining RNA biology insights with cutting-edge technologies to harness myeloid cells and eradicate cancer and other diseases. With broad clinical applications possible, the Company is presently advancing its several cell therapy product candidates, derived from its ATAK™ platform technology, with an initial application in T cell lymphoma and a primed monocyte approach to treating glioblastoma. The ATAK platform is scalable to multiple treatment modalities and to other disease areas in collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

