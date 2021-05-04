Myeloid Therapeutics Appoints Leading Immunologist, Cell and Gene Therapy Expert Bruce McCreedy, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company that is combining RNA insights with new technology to develop powerful cancer therapies, today announced that industry veteran Bruce McCreedy, Ph.D., has joined the Company as Chief Scientific Officer. Drawing on his wealth of experience in biopharmaceutical product development, Dr. McCreedy will lead Myeloid's drug discovery efforts by harnessing its platform that reprograms innate immune cells to eradicate disease.

"We are delighted that Bruce is joining us as Chief Scientific Officer," said Myeloid Chief Executive Officer Daniel Getts, MBA, Ph.D. "As a scientific leader with deep expertise developing therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, he will play a pivotal role in helping us accelerate multiple clinical pipeline candidates."

"Myeloid is driving transformative scientific discovery, advancing multiple product candidates, and building out a deep preclinical pipeline," said Dr. McCreedy. "I'm thrilled to join at such an exciting time in Myeloid's development, and I'm eager to collaborate with my new colleagues to realize the full potential of myeloid cells as targeted therapeutics to improve outcomes for patients with serious diseases."

Dr. McCreedy brings decades of industry expertise to Myeloid, including recent experience helping companies develop successful novel immuno-oncology products. He served as Senior Vice President, Cell Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Research at Precision Biosciences from 2015-2020, where he directed research and development activities to create multiple, novel off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for the treatment of cancer, and to advance three products into Phase I/II clinical studies. Previously, Dr. McCreedy served as Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at NexImmune, Inc., where he managed the development of nanomedicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Earlier in his career, Dr. McCreedy held leadership positions with Triangle Pharmaceuticals (now Gilead Sciences), where his team developed the highly successful commercial product known as FTC/emtricitabine, and Fulcrum Pharma Developments, among other leading pharmaceutical companies. Dr. McCreedy received a B.S. in medical microbiology from Wake Forest University and a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Dr. McCreedy joins Myeloid shortly after the Company launched with over $50 million in financing from leading venture companies Newpath Partners, 8VC, Hatteras Venture Partners, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is an immunology company that's combining RNA insights with new technology to develop powerful cancer therapies. With broad clinical applications possible, the Company is presently advancing its several product candidates, derived from its ATAK™ platform technology, with an initial application in T cell lymphoma and a primed monocyte approach to treating glioblastoma. The ATAK platform is scalable to multiple treatment modalities and to other disease areas in collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

