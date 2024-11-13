Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 19-21, 2024. Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and B2B meetings during the conference.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

For additional information, please visit, https://www.myeloidtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter. For collaborative interests, write to [email protected].

Investor Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.