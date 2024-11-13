Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

News provided byMyeloid Therapeutics, Inc.
Nov 13, 2024, 16:05 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 19-21, 2024. Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and B2B meetings during the conference.
About Myeloid Therapeutics
Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
For additional information, please visit, https://www.myeloidtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter. For collaborative interests, write to [email protected].
Investor Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article