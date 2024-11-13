Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.

Nov 13, 2024, 16:05 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its participation at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 19-21, 2024. Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and B2B meetings during the conference.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

For additional information, please visit, https://www.myeloidtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter. For collaborative interests, write to [email protected].

Investor Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Myeloid Therapeutics Announces SITC 2024 Oral Presentation on MT-303, the First in vivo GPC3 Targeting mRNA CAR in Human Studies for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Myeloid Therapeutics Announces SITC 2024 Oral Presentation on MT-303, the First in vivo GPC3 Targeting mRNA CAR in Human Studies for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today an oral...
Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical-stage immunology company advancing RNA therapeutics to conquer cancer, announced today its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics