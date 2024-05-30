Myeloid Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference Private Biotech Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage immunology company, announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference Private Biotech Day, taking place June 4th, 2024, in New York.

Company management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

