Myeloid Therapeutics to Provide Updates on its RNA Immunotherapies at Multiple Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage immunology company, today announced it will be providing updates on its RNA immunotherapies at multiple presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 5-10, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Details follow:

Title: In vivo programming of natural killer cells and T cells using mRNA delivered cytotoxic chimeric antigen receptors

Date & Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 2

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: CAR-NK, NK Engagers, and NK Modulators

Poster Board Number: 2

Published Abstract Number: 1319

Title: In vivo Immune Cell Programming Using mRNA-LNP Chimeric Antigen Receptors

Date & Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 2

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: CAR-NK, NK Engagers, and NK Modulators

Poster Board Number: 4

Published Abstract Number: 1321

Title: Preclinical & clinical activity of autologous mRNA engineered chimeric antigen receptor monocytes for targeted cancer immunotherapy

Date & Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 39

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Adoptive Cellular Therapy 1

Poster Board Number: 18

Published Abstract Number: 3612

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology company, engineering cutting-edge RNA technology to program immune cells to combat cancer and other deadly diseases. Myeloid is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For additional information, please visit, https://www.myeloidtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

To meet with Myeloid leadership at AACR 2024 please email: [email protected]

Investor Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jennifer Hanley

Ridge Hill Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.