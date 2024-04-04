Myeloid Therapeutics to Showcase In Vivo CAR Data and its Diverse mRNA Platform at AACR

Presented data support the ongoing clinical assessment of MT-302, the world's first in vivo mRNA CAR drug development candidate

Additional updates highlight Myeloid's pioneering work, including a set of novel mRNA CAR constructs for in vivo programming of additional immune cell subsets, including NK and T cells

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing RNA immunotherapies to conquer cancer, announced that it will provide a preclinical update for MT-302, its novel TROP2-targeting RNA CAR at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. MT-302 is currently in a Phase 1 study to assess the therapy's safety and activity in patients with advanced or metastatic epithelial tumors. This advancing study represents the first human trial of any in vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapy. Myeloid will also share information on its portfolio of immune cell programming CARs.

"We are thrilled to continue driving this first in vivo mRNA CAR program forward," said Chief Executive Officer Daniel Getts, Ph.D. "Myeloid is at the forefront of in vivo immune cell programming. Programming myeloid cells with MT-302 provides significant potential advantages over TROP2-ADCs, in part because MT-302 modified cells can orchestrate a full immune response." Dr. Getts continued, "We are also showcasing the basis for an extensive CAR portfolio, extending in vivo programming to a diverse range of immune cell subsets such as NK and T cells. These data underscore the versatility and broad potential of our RNA immunotherapies in revolutionizing cancer treatment."

The posters presented at AACR underlie Myeloid's strategic vision, that LNP-delivered mRNA CARs can selectively activate targeted immune cells, thus offering cancer patients the potential future opportunity of cell therapy-like outcomes without the need for ex vivo autologous cell handling or allogeneic cell engineering and manufacturing.

Poster presentation details and abstract highlights include:

Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT

Title: In vivo Immune Cell Programming Using mRNA-LNP Chimeric Antigen Receptors

Location: Poster Section 2

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: CAR-NK, NK Engagers, and NK Modulators

Poster Board Number: 4

Published Abstract Number: 1321

Myeloid has designed novel CARs that achieve expression and function in targeted immune cell populations. These CARs, by activating innate and adaptive immune responses following the in vivo delivery of LNP-formulated mRNA encoded CARs, are capable of eliciting anti-tumor efficacy against a range of multiple target antigens evaluated.

To date, Myeloid has demonstrated CAR activity in human cells, and following systemic mRNA/LNP delivery in mouse and non-human primates.

MT302, an in vivo CAR targeting TROP2+ epithelial malignancies (NCT05969041) is undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1 clinical trial, designed to assess the candidate's safety and preliminary efficacy.

Title: In vivo Programming of Natural Killer cells and T cells using mRNA delivered Cytotoxic Chimeric Antigen Receptors

Location: Poster Section 2

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: CAR-NK, NK Engagers, and NK Modulators

Poster Board Number: 2

Published Abstract Number: 1319

Myeloid's portfolio includes a set of novel CARs designed specifically to program NK and T cells. These novel CARs are not active in non-immune cells.

The programed NK cells induce cytotoxicity against antigen-expressing tumor cells and trigger the release of cytokines and chemokines, important factors to a full immune response.

The company further demonstrated that this approach can be used to design receptors for selective expression on the surface of T cells utilizing CD3𝜀 chain fused with tumor-targeting scFv.

