MyEndometriosisTeam Resource Center Provides Women Facing Endometriosis with Information and Guidance for Managing their Health

Created in response to members' growing concerns about what they need to know and do in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the video addresses key topics including risk factors, strategies for best managing telehealth appointments, practical tips for mental health and wellness, and considerations around pregnancy. Many women who'd planned to have endometriosis-related surgeries have had their procedures delayed or cancelled during this time, and Dr. Lamvu provides guidance on alternative approaches to managing pain and suppressing flares. Dr. Lamvu is a gynecologic surgeon, pelvic pain specialist, and professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Central Florida.

"Well-informed patients have better interactions with their doctors, which drives better health outcomes," said Sean Bogdany, SVP Partnerships at MyHealthTeams. "In the current environment, with many people interacting less frequently with their doctors, online education programs like this work we're doing with AbbVie are an essential tool in empowering patients."

The Endometriosis Resource Center, which has already been utilized nearly 30,000 times since its launch in early March, features educational content including:

MyHealthTeams' work in endometriosis is supported by AbbVie and is grounded in a long-standing commitment to understanding the real-world experience of individuals living with endometriosis and addressing unmet patient needs. Collaborative research conducted among members of MyEndometriosisTeam has been published by the Journal of Pain Research, the Journal of Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Disorders, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the International Pelvic Pain Society.

