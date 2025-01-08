Books-A-Million Appoints Damian Doggett as Chief Financial Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million, Inc. today announced the appointment of Damian Doggett as Chief Financial Officer. In this role Mr. Doggett will lead the finance organization and will be responsible for all aspects of financial operations.

Damian Doggett

Mr. Doggett joined Books-A-Million in 2006 and has held various leadership roles within the finance organization including Accounting Manager, Senior Accounting Manager, Assistant Controller, Controller, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Throughout his tenure Mr. Doggett has demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving innovation across our accounting, tax and payroll departments as well as driving the successful transition to new technology platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Terrance G Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Books-A-Million stated, "I am pleased to announce Damian's well deserved promotion to CFO. His years of strong creative leadership, coupled with his dedication to addressing the evolving needs of our business make him uniquely qualified to lead our finance team and guide our financial strategy in the years ahead."

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

CONTACT

Olivia Anderson McDaniel

Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel

205.909.3563

[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.