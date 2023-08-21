Mygo Consulting Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence as an SAP Gold Partner

NAPERVILLE, Ill., August 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mygo Consulting, a leading provider of SAP solutions and services, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary as a distinguished SAP Gold partner. Over the past decade, Mygo Consulting has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to its clients, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the SAP ecosystem.

Since its establishment in 2013, Mygo Consulting has consistently set new benchmarks in the SAP landscape, helping organizations streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and achieve their business goals. As an SAP Gold partner, Mygo Consulting has showcased expertise across a wide range of SAP solutions, including SAP S/4HANA, Digital Supply Chain, SAP BTP, and more.

In 2014, fueled by the commitment to excellence and a global presence, the company took a significant step forward by inaugurating its Global Delivery Center in India. This strategic move allowed them to tap into a vast talent pool, enhancing their capabilities to serve clients worldwide.

Throughout the years, Mygo Consulting has successfully implemented numerous complex SAP projects across various industries, empowering clients to leverage cutting-edge technology and drive digital transformation. And Mygo was able to expand its operations in Canada and in 2022 opened the Mexico Operation Center.

Their team of highly skilled consultants and developers has been instrumental in delivering tailor-made solutions that optimize business processes, boost operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

"Mygo Consulting's 10th anniversary is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients," said Seshu Maramreddy, CEO and President of Mygo Consulting. "We are incredibly proud of the milestones we have achieved together and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence in the years to come."

To commemorate this significant milestone, Mygo Consulting has planned a series of special events and initiatives throughout the year. These include thought leadership webinars, client success stories, and engaging activities aimed at fostering knowledge sharing and collaboration within the SAP community.

As part of their ongoing commitment to driving innovation, Mygo Consulting is also excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking SAP implementation methodology that promises accelerated project delivery, cost optimization, and enhanced customer experience. This proprietary approach reaffirms Mygo Consulting's commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions that address the evolving needs of its clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Yuliia Havryliuk

Marketing Coordinator

Email: [email protected]

About Mygo Consulting:

Mygo Consulting is a leading SAP Gold partner specializing in delivering comprehensive SAP solutions and services to organizations worldwide. With a decade of industry experience and a team of highly skilled consultants, Mygo Consulting empowers clients to leverage SAP technologies for digital transformation and business growth. For more information, visit www.mygoconsulting.com.

SOURCE Mygo Consulting Inc.