myKaarma Announces Winners of the 2024 Tech Video Grand Prix

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, a leading provider of communication and payment software solutions for automotive dealerships, is proud to announce the winners of its 2024 Tech Video Grand Prix – Fall Edition. This contest celebrated the creativity, professionalism, and customer communication skills of dealership technicians using myKaarma's video tools to enhance service transparency.

This year's competition received an overwhelming response with over 300 entries, representing 15 different OEM brands. The contest encouraged technicians to showcase their best tech videos, demonstrating clear, professional communication with customers through visual inspections.

The five winners of the 2024 myKaarma Tech Video Grand Prix are:

Eric Jordan , Jeff Wyler CDJR Fort Thomas

Jeff Wyler CDJR Fort Thomas Connor Rothstein and Steve Giron , Holman Ford Turnersville

, Holman Ford Turnersville Derek Ness , Luther Brookdale Honda

, Luther Brookdale Honda Reanas Saleh , Mercedes-Benz of Music City

Mercedes-Benz of Music City Josh Arnold , Austin Subaru

Excellence in Customer Communication

The winning videos stood out for their attention to detail and exceptional communication. Key characteristics included:

Introducing themselves and thanking the customer by name.

Highlighting issues visually, such as using tools during measurements.

Explaining the importance of repairs, prioritizing safety and budget-friendly advice.

Demonstrating clear, confident, and professional communication throughout the video.

Celebrating Success

Each winner or winning duo will receive a $500 Amazon gift card, perfectly timed for the holiday season. The winners will also be featured on the myKaarma blog and a special segment of the myKaarma Fixed Ops News.

"This contest is more than just recognizing exceptional technicians; it's about celebrating the power of transparency and clear communication in building trust with customers," said Suzanne Rogers, Senior Performance Manager and Contest Chair at myKaarma. "By creating informative and engaging tech videos, these technicians are elevating the service experience for customers and boosting revenue for dealerships."

Josh Arnold, one of the winning Service Technicians from Austin Subaru shared, "Delivering clear and engaging videos to our customers through the myKaarma platform has transformed the way we communicate in this industry. I'm honored to win and proud to contribute to making service experiences better for everyone."

Cody Penna, General Manager of Austin Subaru, shared, "This contest highlights the critical role communication plays in building trust with our customers, and I couldn't be more proud of Josh for being recognized as one of the best. By setting the standard of excellence for technicians across our industry, Josh demonstrates the dedication and professionalism that defines the service experience at Austin Subaru."

About myKaarma

myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting. For more information, visit www.mykaarma.com and connect on LinkedIn.

