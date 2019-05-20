Myla the Magical Unicorn™, VTech's Colorful Addition to the Robotics Toy Category, Available Now

"Myla is more than your average unicorn – she's an interactive friend packed with magical color-changing fun," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We're excited to bring VTech's unique technology to the unicorn craze and can't wait for kids to experience Myla."

Kids can also braid Myla's mane, brush her tail and complete her look by adding her crown and hair clips. For interactive fun, kids can sing a rocking duet with Myla and her microphone. When it's time to go solo, pull the microphone away and Myla will stop singing but continue to play music so kids can sing on their own.

Myla the Magical Unicorn is recommended for ages 4+ and retails for $59.99. It is available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and www.walmart.com/myla, with expanded national retail availability this fall. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/myla.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

