Mylan Adds to Growing Women's Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®

In the U.S., Mylan offers more than 20 generic birth control medicines in multiple dosage forms. The products are a part of Mylan's growing U.S. women's healthcare portfolio, which includes a vast suite of medicines to help women manage their health across all the stages of their lives.

U.S. sales for Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP, 3 mg/0.02 mg was approximately $161 million for the 12 months ending Feb. 28, 2018, according to IQVIA.

Women over 35 years old who smoke should not use Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP, 3 mg/0.02 mg. Cigarette smoking increases the risk of serious cardiovascular events from combination oral contraceptive use.

In all, Mylan currently has 204 ANDAs pending FDA approval representing approximately $90.8 billion in annual brand sales, according to IQVIA. Forty-six of these pending ANDAs are potential first-to-file opportunities, representing $45.3 billion in annual brand sales, for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2017, according to IQVIA.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

