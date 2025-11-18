myLaurel Reports Breakout 2025 Growth: 400% Partner Increase and 575% Surge in Patients Served, Drives Health-at-Home Momentum

Company achieves 5x growth in facilities served across major markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myLaurel, a tech-enabled mobile medical group that provides hands-on clinical care in the home, today announced results from a record-breaking year-to-date 2025, underscoring the accelerating demand for high-acuity, health-at-home solutions delivered outside traditional hospital facilities.

In 2025, myLaurel saw 400% growth in health system partners, demonstrating significant expansion in key markets including Philadelphia, Houston, New York City, and New Orleans. The company also achieved 5x growth in the number of facilities served and a 575% increase in patients who received care in the home across all locations in 2025 compared to 2024.

"We have seen tremendous growth this year, reflected by our 400% health system partner increase, and we're looking forward to an even stronger 2026," said Juan Vallarino, CEO of myLaurel. "As hospitals increasingly look for more options to open capacity and provide home-based care, we're uniquely positioned to serve an even broader population of patients. This expansion is driven by myLaurel's proven clinical results among high-risk patients, including a 33% lower Emergency Department (ED) utilization rate, an absolute 49% reduction in readmissions, and an average of 8 bed days saved daily."

myLaurel provides patient-centered care at home, focusing on better supporting frail, elderly, or medically complex patients during their first 15-30 days home after an acute hospital visit. Partnering with health systems, myLaurel's team provides a hybrid model - hands-on clinical care in the home supported by virtual technology. The program helps alleviate hospital capacity constraints, which are critical to offsetting the demographic-driven hospitalization increases projected to reach dangerous levels over the next decade. myLaurel also improves patient flow, reduces readmissions, and delivers care in a setting that enhances patient comfort, experience, and outcomes.

The model's success is further validated by patient feedback, with myLaurel's overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) increasing from 93 to 97 throughout 2025.

"Our care model focuses on the critical period between the hospital facility and the patient being fully re-engaged with their ambulatory care team. We serve as the PCP's eyes and ears in the home, supporting patients during this high-risk period with in-home advanced diagnostic capabilities and therapeutics," said Dr. Marcy Carty, Chief Medical Officer and President of myLaurel. "At its core, this model is designed for shared success: we empower patients and deliver the operational efficiencies that directly contribute to a stronger health system bottom line."

Additionally, myLaurel strengthened its financial position over the course of 2025, successfully completing capital raises led by marquee investors Deerfield Management and GV (Google Ventures), and by SteelSky Ventures, which the company recently welcomed as a new strategic investor.

About myLaurel Health

myLaurel was founded on the belief that a portion of today's hospital care can—and should—be delivered in the comfort of home. As a tech-enabled medical group, we provide on-demand acute and transitional care to frail, elderly, or medically complex patients at home—helping them avoid the traditional care path of ambulance, ER, hospital admission, and nursing facility.

Health systems, payers, and provider groups partner with us to reduce avoidable utilization, improve readmission rates, accelerate discharges, and enhance patient experience—all while maintaining the highest standards of care and safety. We stand behind our outcomes with our partners, putting our fees at risk to demonstrate our commitment and confidence in delivering results.

Headquartered in New York, myLaurel delivers hands-on clinical care guided by remote physicians - supported by in-home clinicians, advanced technology, diagnostics, and therapies. The result for high-risk populations: 33% lower ED utilization, a 49% absolute reduction in readmissions, and an average of 8 bed days saved daily, enabling 1.5 incremental admissions daily - and a patient Net Promoter Score of 97. Learn more at mylaurelhealth.com.

