Mylio + Duo = A Radical, New Photo Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylio turns Duo into a powerhouse for working with photos. As the first Duo-optimized photo app, users can accomplish in one hand, what used to require a tablet or computer. The dual-screen photo experience is a game-changer. Use one screen to view a map showing where pictures were taken and see a gallery of the images from that place on the other screen. Or view a photo on one screen and magically watch it change while navigating the rich edit controls on the second screen.

Integrating a specialized device like the Duo is an important challenge. Duo users likely have computers, tablets, and phones, all containing pictures (and documents). For the first time, Mylio makes every one of those images seamlessly available across every device—and amps up productivity. Any photo changes made on the Duo are instantly made across devices.

Mylio CEO David Vaskevitch stated, "Mylio uses Duo to transform the photo experience. We make managing photos fun." Often even the biggest phone screens are not big enough to fully experience our photos. The Duo delivers a screen surface area equal to a tablet with the two screens hinged in the middle. Vaskevitch explained how Mylio optimized this, "We asked, how can we use two screens to put the power of managing photos in your pocket and make it fun? After months of work, we are proud of how much fun it is working with pictures on the Duo. Mylio brings the Duo to life."

Mylio, Photos, and the Duo: Better Together

Mylio takes advantage of the Duo's two screens by presenting complementary information on each screen to manage photos quickly and intuitively. Examples:

See photos in context

View a library catalog on one screen while simultaneously scrolling through images on the other screen.

Look at a geotagged picture on one side with a map of its location on the other.

See a picture on one screen and all the relevant metadata on the other.

Edit with ease

View an image on one screen and simultaneously use the complete in-app editing toolkit, which includes fourteen presets, cropping, rotating, red-eye removal, a histogram, sliders, clipping, and brushes, along with options like a before-and-after button, undo edits, and noise reduction.

A portal picture tool

Travelers can organize and enjoy their pictures whether taken with a phone or camera.

Real estate agents, or insurance adjusters, can work with critical images (and documents) wherever they are.

The Duo in your pocket becomes your photo assistant, and the two screens make it fun and productive.

About Mylio

Mylio drives the photo lifecycle from beginning to end. First, it enables users to consolidate pictures scattered across disks, computers, and even old phones, into a single coherent library. Next it makes that library available and transparent on all your phones, computers, and tablets. For the first time, all your photos, all your work, all your memories can be with you always and everywhere. Mylio is available on iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS, and is a free service with an optional Premium service for larger libraries.

