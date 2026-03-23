mymediset Introduces Agentic AI for MedTech Supply Chains at LogiMed 2026

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mymediset today announced the launch of mymediAI, a new agentic AI capability designed to improve execution across medical supply chain workflows. The solution was introduced during a keynote presentation at LogiMed 2026.

mymediAI is designed to help MedTech organizations move from reactive supply chain operations to autonomous execution. It connects data, workflows, and decision-making processes in real-time.

Real-time inventory validation within operational workflows, supporting accurate case preparation before each procedure.

In many MedTech environments, critical processes such as case reservation and bookings, field inventory management, replenishment, and revenue capture still depend on manual coordination across disconnected systems. This often results in administrative overhead, excess inventory, and delays in revenue recognition. mymediAI addresses these challenges by embedding AI directly into operational workflows.

For field sales teams, this shift is particularly impactful. mymediAI structures daily activities, automates case creation, and captures surgeon preferences in real-time. It provides a live overview of upcoming tasks, the status of ongoing cases, and continuously updated sales performance, all within a single user interface.

"Field sales shouldn't be buried in admin," said Tony Martinez, Managing Director at mymediset North America. "mymediAI gives them the clarity and control they need to stay on top of every case—so they can focus on what really matters: being present with their customers."

Early use cases indicate measurable operational improvements, including:

Up to 90% reduction in administrative effort

30% reduction in inventory levels

3x faster revenue recognition

"These results reflect a shift in how AI is applied in MedTech," said Silke Zschweigert, CEO of mymediset. "Organizations are moving beyond visibility and reporting. The focus is now on execution, ensuring that data leads directly to action within daily workflows. This is how supply chains become truly autonomous."

Unlike standalone AI tools or external integrations, mymediAI operates within the SAP® environment where core supply chain and financial processes already take place.

Acting as an orchestration layer, it connects AI capabilities with real-time operational workflows and enables actions directly within the system, without requiring additional middleware or system synchronization.

"Agentic AI introduces a new level of operational capability," said Ashwin Bhaskar, CTO of mymediset. "By combining real-time data with process-level integration, we enable systems to not only identify what needs to happen, but to initiate those actions reliably within existing workflows. And this is just the start. As agentic AI becomes embedded into everyday operations, we move closer to a supply chain that doesn't just respond, but continuously acts to keep care moving."

The introduction of mymediAI represents a step toward more autonomous supply chain models in MedTech, where systems increasingly support end-to-end execution across planning, logistics, and financial processes.

mymediAI is part of the broader mymediset platform, which is purpose-built within SAP® to manage field inventory, consignment, and loan set processes from plant to patient.

About mymediset

mymediset is the platform for an autonomous, intelligent medical supply chain in the Life Sciences industry, from plant to patient. Built natively within SAP®, it connects inventory, logistics, and financial processes in one unified system, enabling real-time visibility, automation, and control.

By turning data into action across the entire supply chain, mymediset helps MedTech organizations ensure that the right products are in the right place at the right time, so healthcare teams can focus on what matters most: enabling great healthcare to happen.

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SOURCE mymediset