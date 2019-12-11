myMHcommunity.com Launches 360-Degree Tours of Resort-Style Manufactured Home Living

myMHcommunity.com features detailed information for more than 200 manufactured home communities nationwide with a database of nearly 1,000 available manufactured homes across 24 states, including both new and pre-owned inventory and homes available for sale or rent. Visitors to the one-stop site can utilize the site's convenient search features to locate the perfect home and community for their needs. Whether home shoppers are looking to enjoy the new 5,000 sqft woodshop at Monte Vista Village or tee up at ViewPoint Golf Resort , both located in beautiful Mesa, Arizona, or perhaps move to sun-filled Palm Lake Estates in the heart of West Palm Beach or enjoy the on-site marina at Colony Cove in Ellenton, Florida, myMHcommunity.com can identify the best match for the lifestyle and community sought by each shopper.

Search options on myMHcommunity.com extend beyond standard fields of city, price and the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Users can narrow their search with convenient filter options including selecting homes for sale or rent, move in ready homes, new or pre-owned homes, all-age or age-qualified communities, and even by the community amenities that are important to them, such as golf courses, swimming pools and fitness centers.

"The communities featured on myMHcommunity.com provide the resort lifestyle people are looking for where residents can be as active or relaxed as they wish," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for myMHcommunity.com. "Providing 360-degree virtual tours for home shoppers helps them visualize their future home, appreciate the amenities at the property and get a feel for the neighborhood before they even step foot into the community."

With unique, in-depth search functionality and 360-degree virtual tours, myMHcommunity.com simplifies the search process for home shoppers, making it easier for customers to find their ideal home and resort-style community.

SOURCE myMHcommunity.com

Related Links

https://mymhcommunity.com

