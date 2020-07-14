My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Balls Come to 7-Eleven® Just in Time for National Ice Cream Day

A new two-pack, designed especially for the grab-and-go market, contains two individual My/Mo Mochi premium ice cream balls in fan-favorite flavors, Ripe Strawberry and Sweet Mango, wrapped in sweet, pillowy mochi dough. Suggested retail price is $2.99 per two-pack at participating 7-Eleven ® stores nationwide.

"My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream makes customers' mouths water (and hearts melt)," said Brooke Hodierne, vice president of merchandising. "Introducing this new deliciousness to stores marks an exciting and important addition to 7-Eleven's ice cream selection. We know that younger consumers are looking for craveable snacking on-the go experiences that are new and different. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream offers a quick, convenient way to satisfy anyone's cravings for a fun, portable treat."

Mochi first appeared in gourmet grocery stores as frozen colorful balls enticing curious customers to free-standing mini-freezers in the grab-and-go area. Today, the mochi ice cream phenomenon is exploding in the U.S.

"Snackers everywhere have embraced the unique and delicious snacking sensation that comes with My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. It has always been our mission to bring mochi to the masses, and this new two-pack available at 7-Eleven is the next step in the mainstreaming of mochi," said Craig Berger, CEO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "The snacking culture continues to grow, and our goal is to introduce new generations of snackers to this great frozen treat. My/Mo's expansion to 7-Eleven stores meets our fans where they are and makes it easier for them to get their favorite frozen snack for a 'mouth-boggling' experience."

National Ice Cream Day has been around since 1984 when President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation naming July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day. Seems about right since July is the busiest production month of the year for ice cream-makers, and Americans love their frozen treats. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream a year.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion controlled way. Made from the very best ingredients, always gluten free and rBST free, My/Mo's offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough with dairy and vegan offerings. For more information on My/Mo Mochi, please visit mymomochi.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 35 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

