My/Mochi® Joins the Cultural Movement with First-of-its-Kind Dubai Chocolate Style Mochi Ice Cream

My/Mochi wraps pistachio ice cream, chocolate bits and traditional kadayif in chocolate flavored mochi dough for a cool twist on the authentic Dubai Chocolate experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mochi® continues its mission of bringing bites of joy to people by launching the first Dubai Chocolate Style Mochi Ice Cream in the USA. My/Mochi has created its own version of the viral trend - creamy pistachio flavored ice cream, crunchy kadayif made from Turkish phyllo dough, and chocolatey bits wrapped in chocolate flavored mochi dough. The best part – you can hold the 80-calorie treat in your hand.

"My/Mochi is grounded in the mission to encourage and enable people to take a moment of their day and taste the joy," said Brigette Wolf, CMO, My/Mochi. "That is why we are always listening to our fans, scrubbing social media and thinking 'what unique experiences can we give our consumers that nobody else can.'

Dubai chocolate has become a stand-out flavor and major influence across many food and beverage categories – but hadn't made its way to mochi ice cream. We saw an opportunity to be the first to make that happen, and we couldn't be more excited about this launch, from the product to the packaging to the retailers who are selling it."

In fact, the Dubai Chocolate Style My/Mochi packaging will be a departure from the traditional purple My/Mochi box, leaning into the emerald green color palette and luscious brown signature fonts that symbolizes Dubai chocolate.

Beginning in November, you can find the item at select club stores and then nationwide at retailers by spring of 2026.

About My/Mochi

My/Mochi™ is the original mochi ice cream company, founded in the 1990s by a Japanese baker and American entrepreneur who set up a small shop in Los Angeles, California's Little Tokyo. Since then, the brand has evolved and grown to be the world's largest producer of mochi ice cream. It is available in more than twenty flavors – including Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Cookie Dough and Mango as well as dairy-free Chocolate and Strawberry. All My/Mochi ice cream is soy free, made with milk containing no rBST and non-GMO ingredients. My/Mochi is available at retailers nationwide. Find out more at www.mymochi.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok

SOURCE My/Mochi Ice Cream