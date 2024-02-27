Mynd Immersive Launches XR Therapy program for Native American Seniors

Partnership will bring Mynd to 10 Cherokee Elder Care Locations

TAHLEQUAH, Okla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd Immersive, the leading provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences for the aging population, has announced its partnership with Cherokee Elder Care (CEC) in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. CEC is a non-profit entity of the Cherokee Nation, providing a long-term care option for anyone that meets the qualifications. Individuals do not have to be Native American to qualify. This marks the first time the CEC has implemented any form of VR therapy for its seniors. Mynd Immersive worked closely with Swift Creek, a Native-owned business dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to Indian Country, to develop an outreach plan and create relationships with tribal entities.

In a large, multi-year study with Stanford, Mynd has been shown to improve mood, reduce feelings of isolation and improve the relationship between older adults and their caregivers.

"Partnering with Cherokee Elder Care will be a tremendous asset as older adults continue to age in place through their PACE program," said Chris Brickler, CEO of Mynd Immersive. "We are honored to join hands with Cherokee Elder Care and the seniors in their care in bringing the transformative power of virtual reality in Oklahoma. Our mission has always been to improve the lives of older adults through innovative technology, and this partnership represents a significant step in that direction for a unique segment of seniors."

As part of its ongoing commitment to the welfare and health of its citizens, Cherokee Elder Care, in collaboration with Mynd Immersive, is taking a significant step towards providing a comprehensive and holistic solution for the well-being of its senior population.

CEC has been at the forefront of bringing new technology into the rural area of Tahlequah. Through Mynd Immersive' s technology, CEC will now be able to provide participants in their program access to a wide range of immersive VR experiences, carefully curated by Mynd Immersive to cater to their preferences and needs.

"I was pleasantly surprised at the quick impact Mynd Immersive had on one of our participants in particular," said Connie Davis RN, MSN Executive Director of Cherokee Elder Care. "Using Mynd Immersive in our Occupational Therapy department has been able to double the standing endurance time."

"It's important for our tribal citizens to have access to the best technology available and Mynd Immersive brings innovative therapies to our most treasured citizens, our elders. Swift Creek was proud to guide Mynd Immersive and CEC to a productive partnership," said Edith Baker, Partner at Swift Creek.

About Mynd Immersive

Mynd Immersive, formerly known as MyndVR, is the leading provider of VR-based, digital therapeutics for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and adults aging at home in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Through relationships with Stanford, VA, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, The company is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content that enables older adults to interact with the outside world in innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and positive outcomes. For more, visit MyndImmersive.com.

About Cherokee Elder Care

Cherokee Elder Care is a PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Organization aiding over 215 seniors, that is designed to keep the elderly living in their homes, connected with their communities, and out of nursing facilities. Cherokee Elder Care PACE center combines the services of an adult day health center, primary care office, and rehabilitation facility into a single location, providing an all-inclusive and comprehensive continuum of care designed to maintain and ideally to improve the quality of life for our elderly. It was created to work in conjunction with the community, state and federal government to provide specialized care to the elderly in northeastern Oklahoma. CEC is the first PACE program in the state of Oklahoma and the first PACE program to be sponsored by a Native American tribe. Additionally, it is one of the first rural PACE sites in the nation. PACE is a federal program designed to keep elders living in their homes, connected with their communities.

About Swift Creek

Swift Creek, LLC is a Native and Veteran Owned consultancy helping tribes find solutions through technology and economic development. Swift Creek is dedicated to bringing the best solution for tribal governments and tribal people. The Company was founded by Edith Baker (Muscogee-Creek) and Michael Stopp (Cherokee/Muscogee), who understand the challenges facing tribes in an ever-changing technology environment. Swift Creek vets companies so tribal clients know they can trust the products and services offered by Swift Creek. Swift Creek prides itself in finding solutions quickly for tribal clients and creating a smooth process for tribal leaders to make the best decision for their people.

