U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Taps Mynd Immersive to Create Landmark VR Application for Vietnam Veterans

News provided by

Mynd Immersive

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Innovative Virtual Reality Content Aims to Offer Closure and Peace to Our Aging Heroes

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development, Mynd Immersive, a leading provider of XR-based, digital therapeutics, announced today that it had signed a 3-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to develop "Virtual Vietnam: A Path to Peace," a landmark virtual reality (VR) project for aging Vietnam Veterans. 

This unique collaboration with VA Immersive, part of VA's Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning, represents a fusion of advanced VR technology, original content from Mynd Immersive Studios, and a deep understanding of Vietnam Veterans' emotional and psychological needs. "A Path to Peace" is a beacon of hope and healing while symbolizing a considerable advancement in the emotional care of Veterans, offering them a chance for closure and peace.

"The men and women who served in Vietnam absolutely deserve this technology," said Chris Brickler, CEO of Mynd Immersive. "Our goal with 'Virtual Vietnam: A Path to Peace' is to create a safe and relaxing environment where Veterans can explore the modern vibrance of Vietnam while promoting reconciliation, peace, and healing."

Mynd Immersive is now deployed in nearly 100 long-term Veteran care facilities across the United States. In a large, multi-year study with Stanford, Mynd has been shown to improve mood, reduce feelings of isolation and improve the relationship between older adults and their caregivers.

This new collaboration will enlist the input of Veterans across the nation. Their firsthand experiences and perspectives will guide virtual journeys that are respectful, therapeutic, and empowering.

"Immersive content can dramatically increase socialization in older adults with their caregivers," said Dr. Skip Rizzo, Clinical Psychologist, Research Director at USC Institute for Creative Technologies for Medical Virtual Reality and founding member of Mynd's advisory board. "This application represents a significant and powerful step forward in the emotional health and well-being of our Veterans and those who care for them."

About Mynd Immersive  

Mynd Immersive, previously known as MyndVR, is a leading provider of immersive therapies for aging adults in senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and those aging at home. They offer their services in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Mynd is focused on creating an advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic virtual reality content that enables older adults to experience the outside world in innovative ways, promoting engagement, wellness, and positive outcomes. Additionally, Mynd has co-created DigitalTherapyNOW.org, a purpose-driven coalition comprising academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers and bring awareness to the Access to Digital Therapeutics Act. For more information, visit their website at MyndImmersive.com

About VA Immersive

VA Immersive is defining a new reality in Veteran health care by leading the Nation in the clinical implementation of immersive technology and uncovering new ways to embrace employees' whole health. By engaging the senses of sight sound, and touch, immersive technology cultivates a new level of engagement to each Veteran's health care experience. 

VA has now deployed more than 3,000 virtual reality (VR) headsets across more than 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico–advancing VA's commitment to connecting Veterans to the soonest and best care. The program also engages with industry, academia, and other Government agencies to co-develop content and engineer devices that are beneficial for the Nation's Veterans.  

SOURCE Mynd Immersive

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.