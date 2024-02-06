U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Taps Mynd Immersive to Create Landmark VR Application for Vietnam Veterans

Innovative Virtual Reality Content Aims to Offer Closure and Peace to Our Aging Heroes

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development, Mynd Immersive, a leading provider of XR-based, digital therapeutics, announced today that it had signed a 3-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to develop "Virtual Vietnam: A Path to Peace," a landmark virtual reality (VR) project for aging Vietnam Veterans.

This unique collaboration with VA Immersive, part of VA's Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning, represents a fusion of advanced VR technology, original content from Mynd Immersive Studios, and a deep understanding of Vietnam Veterans' emotional and psychological needs. "A Path to Peace" is a beacon of hope and healing while symbolizing a considerable advancement in the emotional care of Veterans, offering them a chance for closure and peace.

"The men and women who served in Vietnam absolutely deserve this technology," said Chris Brickler, CEO of Mynd Immersive. "Our goal with 'Virtual Vietnam: A Path to Peace' is to create a safe and relaxing environment where Veterans can explore the modern vibrance of Vietnam while promoting reconciliation, peace, and healing."

Mynd Immersive is now deployed in nearly 100 long-term Veteran care facilities across the United States. In a large, multi-year study with Stanford, Mynd has been shown to improve mood, reduce feelings of isolation and improve the relationship between older adults and their caregivers.

This new collaboration will enlist the input of Veterans across the nation. Their firsthand experiences and perspectives will guide virtual journeys that are respectful, therapeutic, and empowering.

"Immersive content can dramatically increase socialization in older adults with their caregivers," said Dr. Skip Rizzo, Clinical Psychologist, Research Director at USC Institute for Creative Technologies for Medical Virtual Reality and founding member of Mynd's advisory board. "This application represents a significant and powerful step forward in the emotional health and well-being of our Veterans and those who care for them."

About Mynd Immersive

Mynd Immersive, previously known as MyndVR, is a leading provider of immersive therapies for aging adults in senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and those aging at home. They offer their services in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Mynd is focused on creating an advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic virtual reality content that enables older adults to experience the outside world in innovative ways, promoting engagement, wellness, and positive outcomes. Additionally, Mynd has co-created DigitalTherapyNOW.org, a purpose-driven coalition comprising academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers and bring awareness to the Access to Digital Therapeutics Act. For more information, visit their website at MyndImmersive.com

About VA Immersive

VA Immersive is defining a new reality in Veteran health care by leading the Nation in the clinical implementation of immersive technology and uncovering new ways to embrace employees' whole health. By engaging the senses of sight sound, and touch, immersive technology cultivates a new level of engagement to each Veteran's health care experience.

VA has now deployed more than 3,000 virtual reality (VR) headsets across more than 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico–advancing VA's commitment to connecting Veterans to the soonest and best care. The program also engages with industry, academia, and other Government agencies to co-develop content and engineer devices that are beneficial for the Nation's Veterans.

SOURCE Mynd Immersive