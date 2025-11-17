Mynd.ai's Promethean Brand Advances AI Strategy with Launch of Augment Me Integration in Explain Everything®

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc ("Mynd" or the Company) (NYSE American: MYND) through its subsidiary, Promethean, a leading global tech company, today announced the upcoming launch of a new AI-powered integration with Augment Me Inc. within the Explain Everything® platform. Scheduled for release in December 2025, this integration marks a major milestone in Promethean's AI go-to-market strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering immersive, intelligent learning experiences that empower educators with near real-time insights and personalized support.

Launching next month, the integration introduces Augment Me's advanced artificial intelligence capabilities directly into the classroom, transforming traditional digital whiteboarding into a dynamic, personalized learning experience. Educators will gain near real-time insights into student engagement and cognitive readiness—without the need for additional logins or setup—making it easier than ever to tailor instruction and support individual learning needs.

"This launch is a powerful example of our strategic vision in action," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer, Promethean. "Our Explain Everything Advanced already streamlines lesson creation and delivery with an all-in-one platform and exclusive engagement tools; now, by integrating AI—with technology licensed from Augment Me, we're giving educators a simple workflow for learning check-ins with near real-time insights, adaptive feedback, and actionable recommendations—making teaching even more intuitive, efficient, and impactful."

Sameer Yami, Founder and CEO, Augment Me, added, "We're proud to see our technology come to life in a way that directly supports educators and learners. This is just the beginning of what's possible."

Key Features:

Seamless integration within Explain Everything with no additional login or setup required.

Near real-time analysis of attention, engagement, and cognitive readiness.

Actionable recommendations for improved focus, well-being, and time management.

Adaptive feedback tailored to each session.

Initially available to Explain Everything Advanced users, with expanded functionality in future releases.

This launch underscores Mynd's strategic commitment to delivering greater customer value and enriching the learning experience within Promethean's flagship software ecosystem—ActivSuite™ and Explain Everything to transform how educators engage with technology. By integrating intelligent capabilities, Promethean enhances classroom mobility, flexibility, and control, while opening new pathways for personalized, insight-driven instruction.

Together, these innovations continue to position Mynd.ai at the forefront of educational transformation, with Promethean delivering intuitive tools that help educators save time, gain deeper insights, and foster more meaningful student engagement.

To learn more, visit PrometheanWorld.com

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite™, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND).

About Augment Me, Inc.



Augment Me, Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is redefining how we work and learn through neuroscience, generative AI, and affective computing. Its flagship platform uses real-time physiological and cognitive data to measure focus and engagement, delivering personalized strategies to enhance productivity, learning, and well-being. Backed by Stanford StartX AI, NVIDIA Inception, and recognized among TechCrunch Startup Battlefield's Top 200 companies in the world, Augment Me is building tools that transform engagement into measurable, actionable outcomes.

