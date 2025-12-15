Mynd.ai's Promethean Brand Signs an Agreement with MAXHUB to Launch Teams-Certified Workplace Solution

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc ("Mynd" or the Company) (NYSE American: MYND) through its subsidiary, Promethean, a leading global tech company), today announced an expansion of its award-winning ActivPanel® 10 workplace solution via a strategic agreement signed between Promethean and MAXHUB. This new collaboration introduces a solution that is certified for Microsoft Teams® and combines Promethean's interactive display technology with MAXHUB's conferencing capabilities, delivering a powerful, scalable experience for hybrid meetings. The solution will launch in the U.S. this month, with availability in Canada and other markets to follow.

As hybrid work becomes the standard, businesses need technology that simplifies collaboration and drives engagement. Promethean's expanded offering addresses common pain points—low adoption, fragmented workflows, and complex setups by pairing intuitive design with professional-grade video conferencing.

At the heart of this solution is Promethean's ActivPanel 10 Premium, delivering focused, uninterrupted engagement whether presenting or participating from across the room. Paired with the ActivPen® 2, an all-in-one remote, and a cord-free 4K ePTZ camera, users can interact with content and manage sessions wirelessly. With MAXHUB's certification for Microsoft Teams, this integrated solution ensures every participant is clearly seen and heard, creating an inclusive experience that seamlessly connects remote and in-room attendees.

For IT administrators, the solution offers a locked-down, simplified meeting experience with one-cable setup for console-to-PC connection, reducing installation time and complexity. It's ideal for any meeting space looking to enable seamless hybrid collaboration without major infrastructure changes. Leveraging the ActivPanel 10 bundle, it delivers a streamlined, premium experience that works across small, medium, and large rooms, making it easy for organizations to create fully functional Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions that enhance collaboration and productivity.

Phase one includes the Xcore Kit Pro for premium Microsoft Teams experiences with ActivPanel 10 Premium, and the V50 and U50 kits for AP10 Standard or digital signage users. Phase two will expand to larger rooms and additional markets.

"Our partnership with MAXHUB underscores Promethean's commitment to reshaping the modern workplace through innovation and a relentless focus on customer needs," said Arthur Giterman, CEO of Mynd.ai. "Together, we're delivering an integrated solution that makes hybrid collaboration seamless, engaging, and effortless to deploy."

This launch underscores Promethean's commitment to driving collaboration beyond education into the workplace, expanding from interactive panels to a full collaboration ecosystem.

The Promethean and MAXHUB Microsoft Teams-certified workplace solution will be available in the U.S. starting this month, with availability in Canada and other markets to follow.

To learn more, visit Mynd.ai

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite™, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2025 Promethean Limited. All rights reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivInspire, ActivPen, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by Promethean remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified, the use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks. Applicable Terms and Conditions for warranty and support available at PrometheanWorld.com/Warranty. All weights and dimensions are approximate. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Mynd.ai