Mynd.ai's Promethean brand Forges Strategic Relationship with Augment Me to Advance AI-Powered Learning

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc ("Mynd" or the Company) (NYSE American: MYND) today announced that its subsidiary, Promethean, a leading global tech company, is proud to announce a strategic relationship with Augment Me Inc., a trailblazer in artificial intelligence solutions designed to enhance cognitive performance and engagement in learning environments.

Through this collaboration, Promethean reinforces its strategic commitment to deliver greater customer value and enrich the learning experience within our flagship software ecosystem—Promethean ActivSuite™ and Explain Everything®—through seamless integration and adaptive, immersive technologies.

"Our partnership with Augment Me reflects our commitment to transforming education through innovation," said Arthur Giterman, chief executive officer of Mynd.ai. "Together, we're delivering tools that empower educators to understand and respond to student engagement in near real time, while driving better outcomes for learners everywhere."

Sameer Yami, founder/CEO, Augment Me added, "We're excited to collaborate with Promethean to make AI-powered learning more accessible and intuitive. This partnership is about unlocking human potential through technology."

This strategic relationship marks a major step forward in expanding Promethean's AI-driven learning capabilities. Introducing AI powered engagement and learning readiness tools directly into the intuitive workflows of Promethean's platforms will enable educators to gain near real-time insights and actionable recommendations.

This strategic alliance reinforces Promethean's commitment to delivering smarter, more intuitive tools that help educators save time, gain deeper insights, and foster meaningful student engagement.

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite™, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND).

