MyNetDiary Launches GLP-1 Companion for Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro Users

GLP-1 Companion combines injection reminders, protein tracking, digestive symptom logging, and meal planning inside MyNetDiary Premium.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyNetDiary, the top-rated calorie counter and nutrition tracking app with 31 million registered users, today launched GLP-1 Companion within its Premium tier. The new tools give people taking semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) one app for injection reminders, protein-focused tracking, digestive symptom logging, and GLP-1 meal planning, available on both iOS and Android at launch.

MyNetDiary GLP-1 Companion on iOS and Android with daily protein goal, medication reminder, and side effect log

Key facts: GLP-1 Companion is available in MyNetDiary Premium for iOS and Android. It includes injection reminders, protein tracking, hydration and fiber tracking, digestive symptom logging, GLP-1 meal plans, progress charts, and access to MyNetDiary's staff-verified food database of 2M+ foods and 108 nutrients.

Approximately 1 in 8 U.S. adults are now on GLP-1 medications, roughly double the rate from 18 months earlier (per KFF Health Tracking Poll, November 2025). These drugs suppress appetite dramatically: when you're eating less, every meal has to count. International expert consensus published in Obesity Pillars (Sievenpiper et al., 2025) recommends prioritizing protein to preserve muscle mass during rapid weight loss, alongside careful attention to fiber, hydration, and micronutrients. For most adults, that translates to roughly 80–120 grams of protein per day.

What's in GLP-1 Companion

The centerpiece is a GLP-1 medication tracker with injection reminders that sits alongside food logs and health data, with no separate app needed. On the Dashboard, protein becomes a primary nutrient so hitting that 80–120g target does not require digging through reports. An enhanced Day Events tracker logs digestive symptoms (nausea, bloating, constipation) on both iOS and Android, helping users spot which foods or timing patterns trigger discomfort.

Other Premium GLP-1 features include:

Customized macronutrient plans, plus prominent fiber and hydration tracking

GLP-1 -specific tips on the Advice panel covering protein timing, side effect management, and hydration

-specific tips on the Advice panel covering protein timing, side effect management, and hydration Meal Scan for instant photo-based food logging

Two dietitian-designed Premium Menus providing 90+ grams of protein per day, plus a curated GLP-1 recipe and meal collection

recipe and meal collection Adjusted progress analysis and dedicated charts visualizing weight, protein, medication timing, and symptoms in one view

MyNetDiary also offers a staff-verified food database rather than a crowdsourced one, plus fast food logging supported by head-to-head testing that required just 711 actions over a week of meals, 19% to 31% fewer than other major calorie tracking apps.

Why It's Different from Standalone GLP-1 Apps

Many GLP-1 users currently split their routine across separate medication trackers, meal logs, and symptom notes. MyNetDiary brings those workflows together in one nutrition platform, pairing injection reminders and symptom logging with detailed nutrient tracking, Professional Connect for healthcare professionals, an in-app Community supported by registered dietitians, and a growing library of RD-written GLP-1 content.

Unlike basic GLP-1 medication trackers and free GLP-1 add-ons, GLP-1 Companion is built on the depth of MyNetDiary's full nutrition platform: protein elevated as a primary nutrient, dietitian-designed GLP-1 meal plans, adjusted progress analysis for higher weight loss rates, and the same staff-verified database trusted by clinical professionals.

Availability and Pricing

GLP-1 Companion is available now in MyNetDiary Premium on iOS and Android, with subscriptions starting at $9.99/month or $59.99/year. Learn more at www.mynetdiary.com/glp-1-app.html. The free tier remains ad-free with barcode scanning, macro tracking, and community access. Premium Plus adds AI Coach (including conversational GLP-1 guidance), AI Restaurant Menu Scan, and AI Voice logging.

"The GLP-1 users we talked to were running two apps, a medication tracker and a calorie counter, and neither one knew about the other," said Sergey Oreshko, CEO and Co-Founder of MyNetDiary. "We brought them together, with 20 years of nutrition tracking work behind us."

"Studies suggest that up to 40% of weight lost on GLP-1 medications can come from lean body mass. However, prioritizing protein and incorporating strength training can help preserve muscle. My patients taking GLP-1 medications often find themselves in the new position of trying to meet their nutritional needs while their appetite is reduced. When they can easily track protein and fluid intake on their Dashboard, along with medication dosing, symptoms, and weight trends, it becomes much easier to communicate with their healthcare team and feel confident they are on track for long-term success," said Sue Heikkinen, MS, RDN, CDCES, BC-ADM, ACE-PT, Lead Dietitian and Clinical Reviewer at MyNetDiary.

About MyNetDiary

MyNetDiary is a nutrition tracking and weight management app founded in 2005 with 31 million registered users. Its staff-verified database of 2M+ foods tracks 108 nutrients. Ranked #1 by Forbes Health (2025), the app features Meal Scan photo logging, AI Coach, AI Restaurant Menu Scan, AI Voice logging, and a free Professional Connect platform for healthcare professionals. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Media assets: Product screenshots, headshots, and additional imagery available at www.mynetdiary.com/glp-1-press-assets.html.

All product names, logos, and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners. MyNetDiary does not provide medical advice. Individuals taking GLP-1 medications should follow the guidance of their prescribing healthcare provider. Results may vary; features and pricing subject to change.

Contact: Alina Voronchak, PR & Outreach

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.mynetdiary.com

SOURCE MyNetDiary Inc