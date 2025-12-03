MyOme and Ms.Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Personalized Primary Care Through Genomics

MENLO PARK, Calif. and CINCINNATI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme, a leading clinical whole-genome testing and polygenic risk modelling (PRS) company, today announced a strategic partnership with Ms.Medicine, a national network of women's health and concierge primary care practices. Together, the organizations are pioneering a new model for primary care —one where comprehensive, proactive genomic insights are seamlessly integrated into everyday patient care.

Through this collaboration, Ms.Medicine patients will gain access to MyOme's Proactive Health portfolio, a comprehensive genomics solution that combines monogenic disease screening, pharmacogenomic insights, and integrated polygenic risk scores. These insights empower clinicians to identify risks early, tailor prevention and treatment strategies, and personalize care throughout a woman's life.

For example, a woman with a family history of breast cancer can now undergo genomic testing as part of her routine annual visit. Her provider can use MyOme's integrated report to assess both rare (monogenic) and common (polygenic) genetic risks, determine whether enhanced screening is warranted, and use pharmacogenomic data to guide preventive medication choices — all within the same clinical workflow.

"This collaboration brings genomics into routine primary care where it can have the greatest impact," said Premal Shah, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of MyOme. "Embedding MyOme's genomic insights in Ms.Medicine's existing workflow lets clinicians identify risk earlier and drive patients into standard-of-care interventions at the right time — when disease can be avoided, delayed, or caught early and treated with lower costs and less-intensive interventions."

For Ms.Medicine, the partnership represents a natural extension of its mission to close the gender gap in healthcare delivery and research. "Our mission has always been to elevate the standard-of-care by making it individualized, evidence-based, and proactive," said Lisa Larkin, MD, FACP, MSCP, IF, Chief Executive Officer of Ms.Medicine. "By integrating MyOme's comprehensive genomic testing through Nest's platform, our clinicians can bring precision medicine into routine visits — helping women understand their health risks sooner and take informed action to prevent disease."

MyOme tests are available through an existing partnership with Nest Genomics, a clinical decision-support platform that integrates genomic insights directly into the EHR so clinicians can seamlessly order genetic testing, interpret and act on genetic data at the point of care — transforming genomic complexity into actionable, everyday medicine.

The partnership will serve as a blueprint for how genomics-informed care can be operationalized across primary care and women's health programs nationwide — bringing whole-genome sequencing, disease risk assessment, and pharmacogenomics together in a single, actionable model for prevention and lifelong health.

About MyOme, Inc.

MyOme, Inc. is a clinical genomics company dedicated to helping individuals and health systems understand and act on their genetic risks. Using whole-genome sequencing and advanced analytics, MyOme delivers actionable reports that integrate single-gene variants, pharmacogenomic data, and polygenic risk scores to guide prevention, treatment, and long-term health planning.

Learn more at www.myome.com .

About Ms.Medicine

Ms.Medicine is a national network of concierge women's health practices that provide evidence-based, gender-specific, and personalized primary care. Founded to close the gender gap in healthcare delivery and research, Ms.Medicine empowers physicians to deliver comprehensive, unhurried, and patient-centered care.

Learn more at www.msmedicine.com .

SOURCE MyOme, Inc