MyOme Launches Proactive Health Network -- A First-of-Its-Kind National Platform for Concierge & Executive Health Clinics Powered by Whole-Genome Precision

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme, a leading clinical whole genome testing and polygenic risk modelling (PRS) company, today announced the launch of its Proactive Health Network (PHN) — a new national ecosystem uniting top concierge, executive health and longevity-focused clinics under a shared mission: to shift medicine from reactive disease treatment to proactive, personalized health management at scale.

PHN's members include: SHIFT Life, @well Longevity Institute, Exponential Health, Michiana VIP MD, Longevity Maine, Arlington Medical Associates, and Ms.Medicine with additional leading practices to join the network nationwide.

"The future of medicine is proactive, not reactive," said Yasser Ads, MD, Chief Business Officer at MyOme. "The Proactive Health Network brings together visionary clinicians who share our goal of redefining preventive care through the power of the genome and real-world data. Together, we're building the foundation for precision health at scale."

Built for the Future of Healthcare

The MyOme PHN delivers an unprecedented combination of scale, science and business enablement:

Whole-Genome Precision at Scale Clinics gain access to MyOme's clinical-grade whole-genome sequencing platform plus a growing portfolio of polygenic/monogenic risk insights covering cardiometabolic, neurodegenerative, oncologic and pharmacogenomic domains.

Turnkey Integration MyOme handles logistics end-to-end (digital ordering, kit fulfillment, secure portal reporting), enabling partner clinics to adopt high-value genomic care without operational burden.

Brand Elevation & Growth Opportunity Founding network members receive national visibility, co-branded assets, and early access to new MyOme innovations. Members also gain access to de-identified, network-wide trends, peer roundtables, and opportunities to co-create educational content and research initiatives. This combination of clinical engagement and commercial differentiation empowers practices to lead in precision prevention and strengthen long-term patient loyalty.

Long-Term Engagement: Because each genome is analyzed once and reinterpreted as science evolves, clinics can continually deliver new insights — keeping patients engaged and strengthening recurring wellness programs.

"Our concierge and executive health programs are committed to delivering exceptional wellness outcomes and longevity solutions, and we recognized the MyOme Proactive Health as the ideal vehicle to bring genomic precision to our patient experience," said Dr. William H Baer, President and CMO at Exponential Health. "Joining as a founding member means we are at the forefront of a sea-change in proactive care - and our patients are already experiencing the difference."

Business & Market Impact

The launch of the PHN marks a new frontier not just for genomic medicine — but for the business of preventive care. Concierge and executive health practices face escalating demands for differentiated value, measurable outcomes, and sustained patient engagement. With MyOme's network model, partner clinics unlock a scalable, signature offering: precision-based prevention powered by whole-genome insights. This model delivers tangible benefits on both sides of the care equation — economic and clinical.

For clinics, PHN participation drives growth through improved patient retention, higher perceived value, and new revenue opportunities anchored in genomic medicine.

For employers and population health programs, the model offers quantifiable ROI — reduced downstream healthcare costs, fewer acute events, and improved long-term outcomes for their covered populations. And for patients, it means earlier detection, personalized prevention, and continuous engagement — a future where health is actively managed, not passively observed.

Join the Movement

MyOme is currently onboarding founding partners; participation is free and open to leading concierge, executive health and longevity practices. Clinics interested in joining the Proactive Health Network can learn more at www.myome.com/who-we-serve/partnerships or email [email protected].

About MyOme

MyOme, Inc. is a clinical genomics company dedicated to helping individuals and health systems understand and act on their genetic risks. Using whole-genome sequencing and advanced analytics, MyOme delivers actionable reports that integrate single-gene variants, pharmacogenomic data, and polygenic risk scores to guide prevention, treatment, and long-term health planning.

Learn more at www.myome.com.

SOURCE MyOme, Inc