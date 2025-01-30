MyOme and Novi Health Collaborate to Bring Whole Genome Testing to Employer Health Programs

Empowering employees with actionable genetic insights to prevent disease and improve long-term health outcomes.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme, a leading clinical innovation whole genomic analysis and polygenic risk modelling (PRS) company announced a strategic partnership with Novi Health, a company focused on delivering personalized and preventative healthcare. This collaboration offers employees of participating organizations whole genome sequencing (WGS), and comprehensive genetic counseling services as part of their workplace health benefits.

Through this program, employees and their families gain access to Novi Health's state-of-the-art preventative care platform. Using MyOme's WGS technology, genetic risks for both common and rare hereditary conditions are identified. Novi customers will have immediate access to MyOme's reports for Single gene Risk, Medication Response, and MyOme's integrated PRS for breast cancer. Patients will also be able to access MyOme's expanding menu of reports that will include Integrated Risk reports for coronary artery disease, type II diabetes, additional cancers, and other diseases. MyOme's PRS technology combines the impact of hundreds of thousands to millions of variants in an individual's genome with commonly measured clinical factors to account for environmental and lifestyle differences. The technology has been validated across multiple ethnicities, including those of African, Hispanic, and Asian descent. Combined with personalized clinical guidance, this initiative empowers participants to take actionable steps toward a healthier future.

Key Benefits of the Program:

One Test , Lifetime of Insights : A single cheek swab provides access to MyOme's current and expanding menu of clinically actionable reports without the need to provide additional samples as reports are updated based on new science.

: A single cheek swab provides access to MyOme's current and expanding menu of clinically actionable reports without the need to provide additional samples as reports are updated based on new science. Expert Support : Participants receive access to genetic counseling, medical opinions, and educational information to navigate their healthcare journey effectively.

: Participants receive access to genetic counseling, medical opinions, and educational information to navigate their healthcare journey effectively. Prevention-Focused Approach: With insights that highlight risks for preventable conditions, employees are better equipped to act early, reducing the burden of late-stage disease.

"More than 50% of cancers and up to 80% of cardiac diseases are preventable," said Jeffrey Weitzel, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Novi Health. "By integrating genomics into employer health programs, we provide participants with knowledge that can save lives and significantly improve outcomes."

Participants receive access to comprehensive genetic reports detailing their unique genetic makeup and associated health risks. The report is paired with personalized recommendations based on the employee's specific genetic risks. To ensure a seamless experience, participants can be connected with a certified genetic counselor who will guide them through their results and discuss potential next steps, including prevention strategies and lifestyle adjustments.

"This collaboration aligns with our mission to make clinical-grade genomic insights accessible and actionable," said Yasser Ads, MD, MyOme's Chief Business Officer. "Together with Novi Health, we are empowering employees with the tools they need to make informed, personalized healthcare decisions for themselves and their families, resulting in lower costs while improving patient outcomes."

The program is live and available to employees at participating companies as part of their commitment to proactive healthcare for their employees. Novi Health continues to expand the offering, partnering with multiple organizations to bring personalized genetic insights and counseling to additional employers.

About MyOme

MyOme® is a clinical whole genome analysis platform company helping families understand their risk for inherited diseases. As a leader in polygenic risk modeling, MyOme leverages the power of the whole genome for a lifetime of meaningful and actionable insights. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and certified by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), MyOme is based in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit myome.com.

About Novi Health

Novi Health combines advanced genomics, personalized clinical care, and expert counseling to deliver preventative health solutions. With a team of renowned clinical leaders, Novi Health is dedicated to helping individuals uncover, understand, and act on their inherited disease risk.

