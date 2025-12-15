Thatch and MyOme Launch First Genomics Solution in Thatch's Personalized Benefits Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO and MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thatch, a modern benefits platform that helps employers offer personalized, cost-effective healthcare through Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs), and MyOme, a leading genomics innovation and risk modeling company, are partnering to introduce Thatch's first genomics solution. This collaboration will embed MyOme's genomics-based proactive health reports into the Thatch Marketplace, providing members with easier access to cutting-edge health insights.

Thatch Marketplace helps employers move beyond one-size-fits-all coverage by connecting employees to innovative health solutions designed around their individual needs, all accessible through the same tax-free allowance employees use for insurance. By integrating the MyOme Proactive Health (MPH) portfolio into its ecosystem, Thatch is expanding access to precision health insights for its members. MPH is a whole-genome screening platform that empowers employees and their providers with actionable insights that reveal hidden health risks, identify compatible medications, and promote long-term health by shaping personalized prevention and care.

"Genomics is a game-changer for proactive and personalized health, but it has traditionally been difficult for employers to provide due to limited utility and high costs," said Chris Ellis, CEO, Thatch. "With MyOme as our first genomics partner, we're breaking down those barriers and ensuring that employees can access advanced, evidence-based insights as part of their benefits package offering that is also cost-effective."

"At MyOme, our mission is to bring the power of the genome into everyday healthcare decisions," said Yasser Ads, M.D., Chief Business Officer, MyOme. "Partnering with Thatch allows us to make proactive health screening available at scale, embedding genomic insights directly into the benefits experience. This empowers individuals to understand their personal health risks and take action to live longer, healthier lives. Employers benefit from improved employee health outcomes while achieving a positive ROI."

What's Available

Thatch members can now access MyOme Proactive Health, which includes:

Single-Gene Risk Insights: Identify clinically actionable variants that impact health and disease risk.

Identify clinically actionable variants that impact health and disease risk. Medication Response Insights (Pharmacogenomics): Understand how genetics may affect responses to certain medications for safer, more effective care.

Understand how genetics may affect responses to certain medications for safer, more effective care. Integrated Polygenic Risk Scores (iPRS): Assess overall risk for common conditions, such as heart disease, using comprehensive genetic data. Additional disease areas will be added on an ongoing basis for both new and existing members.

Why It Matters

Healthcare costs in the U.S. continue to rise rapidly, and employers are under pressure to provide benefits that deliver improved employee outcomes while being cost-effective. Traditional, one-size-fits-all coverage often leaves employees without the tools they need to stay healthy and productive.

By bringing MyOme Proactive Health into the Thatch Marketplace, employers can now:

Personalize prevention: Genomic insights identify health risks early, enabling proactive care instead of reactive treatment.

Reduce near and long-term costs: Earlier detection and smarter interventions can help avoid expensive care.

Expand access: Embedding genomics into benefits breaks down barriers of cost and availability.

Enhance competitiveness: Offering cutting-edge benefits helps attract and retain top talent in a competitive job market.

About Thatch

Thatch is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for companies to offer personalized healthcare benefits using ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements). By combining fintech and healthtech solutions, Thatch empowers businesses to provide tax-free dollars their team members can use to purchase personalized health coverage. Since launching in 2023, Thatch has helped more than 1,000 companies across every industry improve their healthcare coverage while controlling costs. For more information, visit thatch.com .

About MyOme

MyOme is a genomics company advancing precision health through whole-genome sequencing and AI-integrated risk models. Its flagship solution, MyOme Proactive Health, provides single-gene risk insights, medication response guidance, and integrated polygenic risk scores to empower individuals and providers with actionable prevention and care strategies. Learn more at www.myome.com.

