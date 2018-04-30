MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On

The three newest OREO cookie flavors are the finalist submissions from the first-ever #MyOreoCreation Contest, which inspired hundreds of thousands of OREO flavor ideas from fans across the country. During the contest, the brand actively reviewed submissions in real-time and developed hundreds of prototypes from eligible entries, surprising select fans with custom samples of their submission idea, such as Coffee & Donuts flavored OREO cookies, Avocado flavored OREO cookies and Unicorn flavored OREO cookies. Once the contest closed, the brand narrowed down the vast submission list using judging criteria that included taste appeal, creativity and originality, and conducted rigorous taste-tests before selecting the three finalist submissions.

"We were blown away by not only the volume of flavor ideas we received as part of our #MyOreoCreation Contest, but also by the creativity and imagination of our fans," said Pam Clarkson, Associate Director North American OREO Equity. "The response to the contest underscored fan passion around OREO flavor innovation and we're thrilled with our three newest, limited-edition OREO cookie flavors – we can't wait for people to try them and let us know which they think should be the winning flavor!"

For those who might find it difficult to choose just one #MyOreoCreation Contest flavor as a favorite, there is good news. Fans are able to vote for one flavor each day during the voting period, whether it's tasty and tropical Piña Colada flavored OREO Thins cookies today, unexpectedly fizzy Cherry Cola flavored OREO cookies tomorrow and sweet and savory Kettle Corn flavored OREO cookies the next day – you could say it's the sweetest voting campaign ever!

The #MyOreoCreation Contest flavor finalists were submitted by OREO fans Robert D. of Westfield, Massachusetts (Kettle Corn flavored OREO cookies), Eden F. of Winnetka, California (Cherry Cola flavored OREO cookies) and David M. of Bellmawr, New Jersey (Piña Colada flavored OREO Thins cookies).

#MyOreoCreation Contest voting is open from April 30, 2018 until June 30, 2018 on www.myoreocreation.com and fans can also text VOTE to 59526 to obtain the URL*. Fans that participate will also be entered for a chance to win one of thousands of sweet prizes. The winning flavor will be announced on or around July 7, 2018 and will unlock $500K for the creator of the winning flavor.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 U.S. (and D.C.) and Puerto Rico, 18 and older. Sponsor, related entities, their families and those living in the same household are ineligible. Ends 11:59 pm ET on 6/30/18. Void where prohibited. Visit www.myoreocreation.com to play and for details.

** Std. msg. & data rates may apply. Text STOP to end. Text HELP for info. If you obtain the URL via text, you will receive 1 text message in response from an automated system. Consent is not required to buy goods and services. To view the Sponsor's Mobile Privacy Policy, http://www.mondelezinternational.com/privacy-policy.aspx. To view Administrator's Mobile Terms and Conditions, http://www.helloworld.com/terms.

About OREO

OREO is the world's favorite cookie, enjoyed by families and friends in more than 100 countries around the world. OREO is the best-selling cookie of the 21st century with nearly $2.9 billion in global annual revenues. The OREO cookie's "TWIST LICK DUNK" ritual has become the signature way to enjoy this iconic cookie in many different cultures around the world. OREO has a Facebook community of more than 40 million OREO lovers around the globe, representing 200+ countries and dozens of different languages. OREO ranks among the top five brand Facebook pages in the world. OREO celebrated its 100th birthday on March 6, 2012. Visit www.OREO.com for more information.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is building the best snacking company in the world, with 2017 net revenues of approximately $26 billion. Creating more moments of joy in approximately 160 countries, Mondelēz International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, featuring global Power Brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact

Sarah Mahaney

Weber Shandwick

smahaney@webershandwick.com

212.445.8407

Kimberly Fontes

Mondelez International

news@mdlz.com

847.943.5678

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myoreocreation-contest-finalist-flavor-submissions-hit-shelves-nationwide-for-fans-to-try-and-vote-on-300638957.html

SOURCE Mondelez International

Related Links

http://www.oreo.com

