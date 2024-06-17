MyQueue+, the only solution to centralize operations through true role specialization

Modern, highly customizable platform gives flexibility to operators and focus to teams

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel , the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced the release of a reimagined CRM platform with MyQueue+, the only dashboard that empowers specialized portfolio-wide workflows. MyQueue+ allows specialized teams to optimize renter journeys and tasks across companies' entire portfolios. Teams only receive relevant, pre-prioritized, to-do's on their task list specific to their role and responsibilities.

"Funnel's CRM and MyQueue+ gave us the freedom and flexibility to operate with specialized teams and roles," said Kristy Simonette, Senior Vice President Strategic Services and Chief Information Officer, Camden Property Trust. "No other software solution gives this kind of flexibility to perfect the customer journey, and allow for more meaningful careers for our team members."

Team turnover is a constant industry challenge, and no two multifamily operators have the same priorities and workflows. With MyQueue+ operators empower team members to only focus on the most important tasks relevant to their role and responsibilities. This future-proofs operators' businesses to align team member action with company-wide goals. Benefits and enhancements of MyQueue+:

Task categories allow specialized teams to see tasks for their specific role across the entire portfolio, with ease. For example, if a specialized team handles tours for a group of properties, when a tour is booked it creates a specific task for a member of that team. These specialized tour agents would only see tour tasks at the communities for which they are responsible, leaving the on-site agents to work their own queue without receiving touring notifications.





Specialized teams can interact with renters at any stage of the renter lifecycle, at any community or cluster of communities in the portfolio, based on the team member's responsibilities and management company initiatives. For example, if a resident emails in a complaint about their neighbor this would automatically route to and notify members of the customer service team to respond without bogging down the normal onsite team. In other systems this email would go to the onsite team, to potentially get lost in the shuffle of other tasks, and need to be forwarded from the onsite team to the customer service team. Guest card status visibility and filtering ensures that specialized teams are only notified for renters who have hit the milestones associated with their job scope. For example, your applications team can be tuned to focus only on renters that are in the initial application stage.

"We are proud to be the only product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading property management companies, and to continue to iterate on our product to make the centralization journey even more streamlined for companies moving to Funnel," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Centralization used to be a fringe multifamily idea, and it's now the default future operating model for multifamily leaders. We will continue to innovate and push new product functionality into the market to create this reality for operators."

Learn more about how to centralize, and what centralization has unlocked for operators with Funnel's centralization library. To learn more about MyQueue+ RSVP to the deep dive webinar.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; renters who demand a better customer experience; and stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career. Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

